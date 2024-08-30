Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark: How to watch Friday's Sky-Fever game

The Chicago Sky will face off against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever Friday in Chicago for the fourth and final time this regular season. According to TickPick, it's the most expensive WNBA game on record at an average price of $334 per ticket.

The Sky will look to end a four-game losing streak that has put them just one game ahead of the Atlanta Dream for the last remaining playoff seed. The Fever (15-16) are 3.5 games ahead of the Sky in the standings and currently own the seventh playoff seed.

Sky star forward Angel Reese and Clark are neck-in-neck for the 2024 Rookie of the Year title. Both players have had record-breaking seasons, and this final head-to-head matchup is sure to induce a playoff-like atmosphere at Wintrust Arena.

Here's how to watch Friday's contest between the Sky and Fever:

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: Wintrust Arena, Chicago IL

TV channel: ION

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, WNBA League Pass