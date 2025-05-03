Kentucky Derby

NBC sportscaster Mike Tirico OK after nut allergy at Kentucky Derby

Tirico left the storied track in late afternoon and returned to his hotel, an NBC Sports spokesman said.

NBC Sports host Mike Tirico said on social media he hates being a “late scratch” from Saturday's 151st Kentucky Derby because of a “significant” nut allergy reaction during coverage of the marquee race at Churchill Downs.

Ahmed Fareed took over coverage for the veteran broadcaster, who was scheduled to host coverage of the first jewel of horse racing's Triple Crown for the ninth time. Tirico left the storied track in late afternoon and returned to his hotel, an NBC Sports spokesman said.

Tirico referred to the allergy on his official account on X and added that, “If you have one you know how it can knock you down.”

He thanked Churchill Downs for their care along with network horse racing colleagues Randy Moss, Jerry Bailey, Fareed and his “Syracuse fam” for stepping up “to do a great job.”

