Chicago Sky

Sky vs Fever game in Chicago is 1 of the hottest tickets in town, Stubhub says

Courtside seats for Friday's Sky vs. Fever game are going for as high as $3,500

Following the WBNA draft of star player Angel Reese, The Chicago Sky has become one of the hottest sports teams in the city -- and one of the most in-demand games of the year takes place this week.

At 6:30 p.m. Friday, the Sky will take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at the Wintrust Arena. According to ticket marketplace StubHub, the game is the Sky's "best-selling game" for the remainder of their 2024-25 season.

The Sky's previous top-selling ticket was their Chicago game against the Fever on June 23, Stubhub said.

Some seats are still available for the big game, with Ticketmaster showing prices starting at $146, and at $125 on Stubhub.

According to Ticketmaster, courtside seats for Friday's Sky vs. Fever game may cost as high as $3,500.

The big game comes on the heels' of the Sky unveiling their new mascot, Skye the Lioness. According to the team, the lioness was chosen to “embody strength, feminine power, grace and the courage to overcome obstacles.”

The team’s existing mascot Sky Guy, who debuted in 2006, will continue appearing at games through the end of the season.

In WNBA standings, the Sky currently ranks in eighth place, with 11 wins and 19 losses. The Indiana Fever, in seventh place, has 15 wins and 16 losses.

Chicago Sky's current roster for 2024 is below:

Chicago Sky 2024 Roster

  • No. 15 -- Lindsay Allen, guard
  • No. 1 -- Rachel Banham, guard
  • No. 10 -- Kamilla Cardoso, center
  • No. 7 -- Chennedy Carter, guard
  • No. 0 -- Diamond DeShields, guard
  • No. 11 -- Dana Evans, guard
  • No. 20 -- Isabelle Harrison, forward
  • No. 4 -- Moriah Jefferson, guard
  • No. 12 -- Michaela Onyenwere, forward
  • No. 9 -- Angel Reese, forward
  • No. 21 -- Brianna Turner, forward
  • No. 1 -- Elizabeth Williams, center-forward
  • Head coach: Teresa Weatherspoon

