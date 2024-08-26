New Chicago Sky mascot unveiling set for this week

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Chicago Sky will unveil a new mascot, who will make her debut prior to their Wednesday game against the Washington Mystics.

According to the team, the new mascot will be named Skye the Lioness, and will make her first debut this week.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Skye the Lioness to Sky fans this season and deliver on passionate fan requests to create a mascot that fully represents the Chicago Sky,” Tania Haladner, Chicago Sky’s Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement.

According to the team, the lioness was chosen to “embody strength, feminine power, grace and the courage to overcome obstacles.”

She will wear a #00 jersey, and was inspired by the lions that stand guard in front of the Art Institute of Chicago, according to the team.

Mascot designer Tom Sapp was behind Skye’s look. He has also designed mascots for the Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks, while costume designer Randy Carfagno’s work has been showcased by the New York Liberty, according to a press release.

The team’s existing mascot Sky Guy, who debuted in 2006, will continue appearing at games through the end of the season.