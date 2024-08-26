Chicago Sky

New Chicago Sky mascot unveiling set for this week

Skye will make her debut this week, with Sky Guy remaining with the team for the rest of the season

By NBC Chicago Staff

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Chicago Sky will unveil a new mascot, who will make her debut prior to their Wednesday game against the Washington Mystics.

According to the team, the new mascot will be named Skye the Lioness, and will make her first debut this week.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Skye the Lioness to Sky fans this season and deliver on passionate fan requests to create a mascot that fully represents the Chicago Sky,” Tania Haladner, Chicago Sky’s Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement.

According to the team, the lioness was chosen to “embody strength, feminine power, grace and the courage to overcome obstacles.”

She will wear a #00 jersey, and was inspired by the lions that stand guard in front of the Art Institute of Chicago, according to the team.

Mascot designer Tom Sapp was behind Skye’s look. He has also designed mascots for the Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks, while costume designer Randy Carfagno’s work has been showcased by the New York Liberty, according to a press release.

Local

Business 45 mins ago

Red Lobster to close several Illinois restaurants, court docs say

Fantasy 2 hours ago

Want to draft Bears QB Caleb Williams for your fantasy team? Expert shares strategy to consider

The team’s existing mascot Sky Guy, who debuted in 2006, will continue appearing at games through the end of the season.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Sky
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us