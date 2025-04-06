Woman killed after Berwyn domestic dispute identified

A woman who was killed after a domestic dispute in suburban Berwyn has been identified.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim of the shooting has been identified as 26-year-old Danielle Aguirre.

Aguirre was shot following a domestic disturbance in the 3200 block of Clinton Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 3200 block of Clinton Avenue, with officers called to the scene after a report of shots fired at the location.

Upon arrival they discovered two victims, both of whom were transported to area hospitals. Aguirre was pronounced dead at the hospital, while a second victim was listed in critical condition.

Police identified a suspect after an initial investigation, and authorities in suburban Hillsdale were able to take him into custody a short time after the attack. Officials say the man was transported back to Berwyn as the investigation continues.

No further information was immediately available.