‘A Walk Toward Healing' fundraiser helps young Chicagoans impacted by gun violence

Dozens of families and volunteers marched on Sunday afternoon in suburban Elmhurst to raise awareness and funds for those who lost loved ones to violence.

The event called "A Walk Toward Healing" started in 2023 when a group of Chicago-area mothers were inspired by the support for Highland Park families impacted by gun violence.

"What about Chicago," said Becky Paulzine, a volunteer. The group worked to find an organization helping youth in Chicago who have been impacted by violence.

“We wanted to make sure that it was a city organization in Chicago, and we wanted to support kids who had been affected by gun violence," said volunteer Shannon Goodrich.

The group came across Chicago Survivors, a non-profit that assists families in the aftermath of a violent loss.

"Whenever there is someone in the city who loses a loved one to gun violence, or any act of violence that leads to death, we’re there with those families on that journey, walking for their healing," said Chicago Survivors' Executive Director JaShawn Hill.

The fundraiser on Sunday aimed to raise enough money to send 50 kids to camp, where they will work with counselors to process grief, and express their feelings through creative outlets. Thanks to the fundraiser, families wouldn't have to pay a penny.

"We want them to share their stories," Hill said. "I show them pictures of events like this, and I say, 'They had you in mind.'"

It's that feeling of support that gives comfort to families like the Krzysiks, who lost their 13-year-old son Hunter four years ago.

"We’re here because this event means a lot to us. My son, this is Hunter. At the age of 13, he was shot and killed accidentally," said Evelia Krzysik. "So this is definitely something special for us.”

The event comes during a violent week for Chicago's youth. Five teens were shot in separate incidents from Saturday night through Sunday morning.

To get involved with Chicago Survivors, information is available on their website.