90-year-old breast cancer survivor participating in walk to raise awareness in Northwest Indiana

A 90-year-old woman from Northwest Indiana is among dozens walking to raise awareness about breast cancer this weekend.

Drue Frazier is taking it one day at a time after beating breast cancer twice and later lung cancer.

“It’s been so long I almost forgotten,” Frazier said. “It was pretty tough. I don’t know how long I had been in the hospital, for a long time.”

The proud mother, grandmother and now great-grandmother told NBC Chicago she relied on her faith during her battles in 1986, 2008 and 2010.

“It really didn’t bother me, because one reason I go with God’s will, you know, I have faith and believe that he’s going to let me see through it,” she said.

Breast cancer runs in her family, now spanning three generations.

“My oldest daughter, and my younger daughter and then my granddaughter,” she said.

Her daughter Kimberly died after her battle in 2013.

“All the young folks, they should go and get checked and see,” she said.

Frazier and her family will take part in the 5th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk this Saturday afternoon at Sunnyside Park as a show of solidarity in East Chicago.

“This year, I have 51 survivors. I do a hero's wall of fame at my breast cancer walk,” 4th District East Chicago Councilwoman Stacy Winfield said.

The councilwoman started the walk after her friend was diagnosed and wanted to grow the network for other women in her community.

“I was one of those that was afraid to take the mammogram and with me doing this walk it inspired me, listening to the stories that inspired me to get a mammogram done,” she said.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among Black women.

The non-profit organization is currently conducting a long-term study to better understand cancer and how to improve the overall health of Black women. The study is looking to enroll at least 100,000 Black women -- so far more than 2,200 have enrolled.

As the battle continues, local women continue to offer their unwavering support.

“We’re here to fight with you, you have many that are here to support,” said Winfield. “You are not alone.”

The walk is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sunnyside Park in East Chicago.