Multi-vehicle Kennedy Expressway crash leaves 7 hurt, lanes closed

A crash involving multiple vehicles on the Kennedy Expressway sent at least four people to local hospitals Sunday, Chicago Fire Department sources say.

According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the expressway near Ohio Street just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, but multiple vehicles were involved, and lanes of the highway were closed for cleanup and an investigation for at least one hour, authorities said.

Chicago fire sources told NBC Chicago that a total of seven people sustained injuries, four of whom were transported to area hospitals. That number includes at least one adult transported in red (serious-to-critical) condition, and two children, sources said.

According to Illinois State Police, none of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening at this time.

No further information on the crash was available, and an investigation continues.