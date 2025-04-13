Man injured in Gold Coast shooting, Chicago police say

A 26-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot in the leg in the Gold Coast neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the first block of East Goethe Street at approximately 3:29 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The victim told police the suspect had fled the scene in a gray vehicle, but was unable to provide any other details.

No further information was immediately available, and Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.