Chicago Teachers Union to announce results of vote on contract with CPS

The Chicago Teachers Union will announce the results of a vote its members have made on a new contract with Chicago Public Schools.

The agreement was reached in late March between the two sides, and according to CTU, it marks the first time in more than 15 years that a deal has been agreed to without a strike vote taking place.

The contract was agreed to by the union’s negotiating team, then was approved by the CTU’s House of Delegates for a full vote by members of the union. That vote took place on Thursday and Friday with paper ballots, and the results are being tabulated this weekend, according to a press release.

The union says that the contract “represents a major leap forward in the transformation” of the district. A press conference will be held Monday morning to reveal the results of the membership’s vote on the measure.

According to Chicago Public Schools, the contract will ensure a pay increase of at least 16% for the union’s teachers over the course of the deal. The measure also set new classroom size limits, gives teachers additional prep time each day, and reimbursement for bilingual education classes, among other items.

“Our CPS bargaining team has negotiated in good faith every step of the way and stayed true to our values for public education,” said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez in a statement after the deal was reached. “We made sure that this agreement respects the hard work of our talented educators and reflects what’s best for students.”