2024 Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup: Here are the headliners announced so far

Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

The 2024 Illinois State Fair's Grandstand lineup is shaping up to be a big one.

As of March, four major headliners have been announced. The first headlining act, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Ashley McBryde, was announced in January. Isbell will take the Grandstand stage on Aug. 11.

In February, additional acts were announced: Country music star Jordan Davis, along with special guest Ashley Cooke and King Calaway will perform at the Grandstand Stage Aug. 13, and infamous rock and metal group Mötley Crüe will play Aug. 10.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Earlier this week, another major country star joined the lineup: Keith Urban. According to officials, Urban will perform on Aug. 9, with tickets set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The announcement comes just after legendary hard rock and hair metal band Mötley Crüe were revealed among the headlining acts at the Grandstand.

The 2024 Illinois State Fair takes place Aug. 8 through 18 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. A full schedule of special days held at the fair can be found here.

Tickets to the fair start at $10 for adults, and $5 for parking. Tickets to Grandstand shows are not included in the general admission price.

In 2023, the Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup included Alanis Morissette, Tim McGraw, Nelly, Ja Rule, REO Speedwagon and Maren Morris.