Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State Changes Metrics, Several Regions Lift Restrictions

Health officials in Illinois have announced adjustments to the metrics used to determine whether health care regions can roll back coronavirus mitigation rules, allowing the majority of the state’s regions to loosen restrictions as the state takes steps to increase hospital staffing.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across the state of Illinois today, Jan. 19:

Illinois Adjusts COVID Metrics Thresholds Required to Loosen Restrictions in Health Care Regions

Health officials in Illinois have announced adjustments to the metrics used to determine whether health care regions can roll back coronavirus mitigation rules, allowing the majority of the state’s regions to loosen restrictions as the state takes steps to increase hospital staffing.

The state is stepping up efforts to increase staffing at hospitals, and as a result officials have determined that the percentage of available hospital beds will no longer be used as part of the metrics required for a region to roll back coronavirus restrictions.

Originally, a set of four metrics were used to determine whether regions could roll back coronavirus mitigation rules, but according to state officials, hospital bed availability will no longer be included in that list.

Instead, the state will launch multiple health care staffing contracts to help increase hospital staffing, thereby increasing the number of “staffed” beds available for coronavirus patients. That change will reflect the wishes of health officials, who said that the usage of the “staffed beds” statistic was slightly misleading, as hospitals had enough bed capacity, but not enough staff to care for patients in those beds.

“With this surge staffing program, IDPH and hospital leaders feel confident that metrics can safely move away from utilizing medical/surgical bed limits to move across mitigation tiers,” state officials said in a statement.

The surge staffing program will be spearheaded by IDPH and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. Hospitals will be allowed to submit requests for additional staffing to the state, according to a press release.

All other metrics thresholds to move between tiers and phases will remain the same, according to the state.

Illinois Loosens COVID Restrictions for Several Regions, Bringing Some Back to Phase 4

Monday marked a day of major changes as several Illinois regions were allowed to loosen their coronavirus restrictions even further as the state changed its mitigation guidelines.

Illinois' health department announced that due to a change in staffing contracts, which increases hospital staffing across the state, Regions 8, 9, 10, and 11 can move from the most restrictive Tier 3 to Tier 2. In addition, Regions 1 and 6 have met the metrics to move to Tier 1, and Regions 3 and 5 have met the metrics to return to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

Here's a look at where each region stands.

Illinois to Vaccinate Inmates Ahead of Those With High-Risk Conditions, Lawmaker Questions Decision

The state of Illinois will prioritize inmates in its second round of coronavirus vaccinations, placing the group ahead of those with high-risk medical conditions, according to updated information from the state's Department of Public Health.

In line with its first phase of vaccinations, Illinois began administering COVID-19 doses to hospital workers as well as long-term care facility staff and residents in December.

The second phase of the rollout, Phase 1B, will begin Jan. 25. It will include residents aged 65 years and older as well as "front line essential workers" such as first responders, education workers, corrections, childcare workers, grocery store employees and postal service workers.

According to updated guidance on the IDPH website, as of Jan. 18, inmates are now included in Phase 1B. This puts inmates ahead of persons aged 16 to 64 years old with high-risk medical conditions, which are listed in Phase 1C.

Also in that phase are other essential workers, which may include individuals in transportation, food service, housing, finance and energy fields.

Previously, "incarcerated/detained people and staff" were listed behind Phase 2, which included those with moderate comorbid conditions and people in homeless shelters, according to Illinois' COVID-19 vaccination plan, which was dated Dec. 4.

However, IDPH noted that the information included in the report was subject to change.

In a statement, the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois applauded Gov. J.B. Pritzker's decision to move up inmates to Phase 1B, calling it a policy that "makes sense."

"We urge everyone to ignore the temptation of political attacks on this decision. The suggestion that someone should die from COVID complications simply because they are incarcerated fails to recognize the value of human life," the ACLU statement read in part. "Vaccinating prisoners will save lives in the facilities and in the communities surrounding them..."

However, one legislator who talked to NBC 5 said he doesn't believe healthy inmates should be vaccinated before people with COVID-19 risk factors.

"Why we are putting healthy prison inmates in front of people with high-risk medical conditions is something I fundamentally don't understand," said Illinois Sen. Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "the prioritization of correctional staff and incarcerated persons differ by jurisdiction..." The CDC, however, noted that outbreaks in correctional facilities are often difficult to control due to the inability to physically distance, limited space for isolation and a short supply of tests.

The public health institute added "sub-prioritization planning for vaccination within this group may be necessary based on facility-level or individual-level factors."

Illinois Reports 3,385 New Coronavirus Cases, 50 Additional Deaths Monday

Health officials in Illinois reported 3,385 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 50 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Monday's new cases brought the statewide total number of confirmed cases to 1,072,214 since the pandemic began. The fatalities reported Monday lifted the death toll to 18,258.

In the last 24 hours, Illinois officials said 63,002 test specimens were returned to state laboratories, putting the state at 14,826,995 tests performed during the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate on all tests was 5.9%, while the positivity rate for unique individuals tested is at 7.0% - both down slightly from the day before.

As of Sunday night, 3,345 patients in Illinois were hospitalized due to coronavirus. Of those patients, 705 were in intensive care units, while 392 were on ventilators.