Illinois Reports 4,318 New Coronavirus Cases, 33 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Health officials in Illinois reported 4,318 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 33 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Tuesday's new cases brought the statewide total number of confirmed cases to 1,076,532 since the pandemic began. The fatalities reported Tuesday lifted the death toll to 18,291.

In the last 24 hours, Illinois officials said 71,533 test specimens were returned to state laboratories, putting the state at 14,898,528 tests performed during the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate on all tests was 5.7%, while the positivity rate for unique individuals tested is at 6.9% - both down slightly from the day before.

As of Monday night, 3,335 patients in Illinois were hospitalized due to coronavirus. Of those patients, 713 were in intensive care units, while 395 were on ventilators.

As of Monday night, 508,732 coronavirus vaccines had been administered, including 69,976 for long-term care facilities, according to IDPH. On Monday, 13,169 doses were administered.

Parts of the state have begun to lift some of the more stringent COVID-19 mitigations put in place in November amid a second wave of the pandemic.