COVID Vaccination Sites Open in Cook County to Aid Completion of Phase 1A

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced the launching of four state-supported coronavirus vaccination sites, as health officials aim to get through the first phases of the vaccination process.

The sites will be operated with the assistance of the Illinois National Guard, according to a press release. Vaccinations began Tuesday at the sites, and shots will be available for health care workers who are part of Phase 1A in the state’s vaccination plan.

“Illinois is moving forward with an aggressive vaccination plan that centers equity and focuses on communities which have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Standing up these sites is a pivotal first step of a plan that coordinates our 97 local health departments statewide, who operate clinics already and will open up more as vaccine supply grows.”

Those looking for information on vaccinations are encouraged to visit the Cook County Department of Public Health’s website.

The following locations are open for health care workers who still need to be vaccinated:

Cook County Health’s North Riverside Health Center

1800 South Harlem Avenue, North Riverside

Cook County Health’s Robbins Health Center

13450 South Kedzie Avenue, Robbins

Cook County Health’s Morton East Adolescent Health Center

2423 South Austin Boulevard, Cicero

Cook County Health’s Cottage Grove Health Center

1645 Cottage Grove Avenue, Ford Heights

The sites will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., officials said. Shots are available to health care workers who are part of Phase 1A of the vaccination rollout plan, and will open to Phase 1B participants on Jan. 25, according to the press release. Vaccines will be available by appointment only.

In Phase 1B, all Illinois residents over the age of 65 are eligible for the vaccine, along with frontline essential workers.

“I am grateful for Gov. Pritzker’s leadership in ramping up our vaccination program in Cook County and the state of Illinois,” Preckwinkle said. “The new vaccination sites in Cook County will be critical in increasing our vaccination capabilities and protecting our communities from COVID-19 as we return to normalcy.”