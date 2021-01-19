These Are the Tentative Dates for the Next Phases of Chicago's Vaccine Plan

When will you be able to get the coronavirus vaccine in Chicago? The city's top doctor offered up a potential schedule for residents Tuesday that could see vaccinations opening up for all by the spring.

Chicago is currently preparing to enter Phase 1B of its vaccination plan along with the rest of Illinois Monday, opening up doses for frontline workers and those over the age of 65.

Already this week, health care providers were allowed to begin offering any "leftover doses" of coronavirus vaccines to people over the age of 65 who live or work in Chicago in what was described as a modified phase of the city's vaccination plan.

As for what's next, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady announced potential dates for remaining phases during a Tuesday live stream on social media.

According to Arwady, tentative dates include:

Phase 1C (essential workers and residents aged 16 and older with underlying health conditions): March 29

Phase 2 (All Chicagoans aged 16 and older): May 31

"I want to make very clear that date is totally dependent on how much vaccine we get, what changes we may see with the federal government, but broadly, we're thinking Phase 1B, we'll be working through these groups over about two months," Arwady said. "And then opening beyond that, and then looking ahead to Phase 2, which is really when a vaccine is available to all Chicagoans."

Officials also announced last week that the city will be opening six more Points of Dispensing (PODs) mass vaccination sites but noted that those sites will continue to focus only on Phase 1A health care workers, by appointment only.

Arwady said that those who qualify, namely those over 65, for vaccinations in the current modified phase do not have to register anywhere and that health care providers will be the ones primarily administering the vaccines.

"I don't want to give people the impression that they can sign up for an appointment just yet," Arwady said, but added that that option would be available "very soon."

While the move is not the full Phase 1B initially planned for the city, it comes on the heels of a request from federal officials who asked states to vaccinate people age 65 and over and those under 65 with underlying health conditions that put them at high risk.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also announced last week that the state will begin its next phase of vaccinations, also known as Phase 1B, on Jan. 25.

Phase 1B will center on residents age 65 years and older and "frontline essential workers," including first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers, and more.

Phase 1B will include roughly 3.2 million Illinois residents, according to the state.

Here's a look at who will be included in Phase 1B:

Residents age 65 and over

Frontline essential workers, which means "residents who carry a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure because of their work duties, often because they are unable to work from home, and/or they must work closely to others without being able to socially distance. This includes: First responders: Fire, law enforcement, 911 workers, security personnel, school officers Education: Teachers, principals, student support, student aids, day care worker Food and agriculture : Processing, plants, veterinary health, livestock services, animal care Manufacturing: Industrial production of good for distribution to retail, wholesale or other manufactures Corrections workers and inmates: Jail officers, juvenile facility staff, workers providing in-person support, inmates USPS workers Public transit workers: Flight crew, bus drivers, train conductors, taxi drivers, para-transit drivers, in-person support, ride sharing services Grocery store workers: Baggers, cashiers, stockers, pickup, customer service Shelters and day care staff: Homeless shelter, women’s shelter, adult day/drop-in program, sheltered workshop, psycho-social rehab



Pritzker said Friday that beginning this week, the state will be standing up "hundreds of vaccination sites across the state, including retail pharmacy chains, Illinois National Guard mobile teams, state-run mass vaccination locations in northern, central and southern Illinois, hospitals and urgent care locations, and ultimately, doctors’ offices and large employers who can host their own workplace clinics"

The Illinois National Guard will be activated to assist local health departments in expanding vaccination clinics, Pritzker said, with the first two teams deploying to Cook County Health Department sites.

Beginning on Jan. 25, the National Guard-led sites will begin vaccinating residents eligible under Phase 1B, as well as sites at CVS, Jewel Osco and Walgreens, Pritzker said.

All of those vaccination sites will be appointment only, Pritzker said, asking residents not to line up at the store or to call their local pharmacies. He said that before Phase 1B begins, the state will launch the Illinois’ COVID-19 Vaccination Administration Plan website to give residents information on finding a nearby vaccination site and how to make an appointment.