2 electrocuted after touching third rail on CTA Green Line in Oak Park

Two individuals who were preparing to travel downtown for Lollapalooza were hospitalized, including one in critical condition, after they came in contact with the electrified third rail on the CTA Green Line Saturday.

According to Oak Park fire officials, paramedics were called to the Ridgeland Green Line station at approximately 7:24 p.m.

Officials say two individuals had jumped onto the tracks to take pictures at the station, and one of them touched the electrified third rail. It is believed the second victim was trying to assist the other victim.

The victims’ friends were able to remove them both from the tracks before paramedics arrived.

A male patient was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and went into cardiac arrest at the scene, authorities said. A female patient was also transported to an area hospital.

No other information was available.