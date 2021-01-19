coronavirus illinois

Much of Chicago Area Moves to Tier 2 COVID Restrictions: Here's What That Means

Much of the Chicago area was moved to Tier 2, with only two counties remaining in Tier 3 and a few counties reaching Tier 1

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Several Chicago-area counties are now under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions following a change in metrics required to move out of Tier 3 in Illinois.

Almost all of Illinois was allowed to loosen some coronavirus restrictions, with only two regions remaining under the Tier 3 mitigations, the state's health department announced Monday.

Illinois health officials announced that due to a change in staffing contracts, which increases hospital staffing across the state, several regions could leave their previous tiers.

Local

illinois coronavirus 25 mins ago

5 Illinois Regions Now Allow Indoor Dining After Lifting COVID Mitigations

Chicago news 2 hours ago

The Morning Rundown: Today's Top Headlines to Start Your Day

With that change, much of the Chicago area was placed under Tier 2, with only two counties remaining in Tier 3 and a few counties reaching Tier 1.

Here's a full breakdown of the restrictions in place in each tier and which counties fall under them:

Tier 3:

Regions 4 and 7, including Will and Kankakee counties

Bars and restaurants

  • Suspend indoor service
  • Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours
  • No tables exceeding 6 people

Cultural institutions

  • Operations paused

Gaming and casinos

  • Operations paused

Hotels

  • Limited to registered guests
  • Fitness centers closed or operating on reservation model at 25% capacity

Household gatherings

  • Limiting to household members is encouraged

Indoor fitness classes

  • Operations paused

Meetings, events and gatherings (excluding inperson school or sports)

  • No gatherings in meeting rooms, banquet halls, party rooms, private clubs, etc.
  • Funerals limited to 10 family members of decedents

Offices

  • Remote work encouraged

Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)

  • Indoor sports and recreation paused
  • Outdoor sports and recreation, individual training allowed
  • Groups limited to 10 people

Tier 2:

Region 8, 9, 10 and 11, including Kane, DuPage, McHenry, Lake and suburban Cook counties, along with Chicago.

Bars and restaurants

  • Suspend indoor service
  • Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours
  • No tables exceeding 6 people

Cultural institutions

  • Open under Phase 4 rules

Gaming and casinos

  • Open under Phase 4 rules from Illinois Gaming Board

Hotels

  • Limited to registered guests
  • Fitness centers closed or operating on reservation model at 25% capacity

Household gatherings

  • Limiting to 10 people is encouraged

Indoor fitness classes

  • Groups limited to 10, including fitness classes

Meetings, events and gatherings (excluding inperson school or sports)

  • Limit to 10 guests indoors and outdoors

Offices

  • Open under Phase 4 rules

Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)

  • Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% overall capacity indoors and outdoors
  • Sports follow measures in the All Sport Guidelines

Tier 1:

Regions 1, 2 and 6, including Grundy, DeKalb, Kendall and LaSalle counties

Bars and restaurants

  • Indoor service limited to lesser of 25% or 25 persons per room
  • No tables exceeding 4 people indoors
  • Suspend indoor service if not serving food
  • Outdoor, delivery and takeout service continues under updated hours

Cultural institutions

  • Open under Phase 4 rules

Gaming and casinos

  • Open under Phase 4 rules from Illinois Gaming Board

Hotels

  • Open under Phase 4 rules

Household gatherings

  • Allowed with public health guidelines

Indoor fitness classes

  • Open under Phase 4 rules

Meetings, events and gatherings (excluding inperson school or sports)

  • Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% overall capacity indoors and outdoors

Offices

  • Open under Phase 4 rules

Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)

  • Recreation, fitness centers and outdoor activities follow Phase 4 guidance
  • Sports follow measures in the All Sport Guidelines

Phase 4:

Regions 3 and 5 in western and southern Illinois

Gatherings: All gatherings of 50 people or fewer are allowed with this limit subject to change based on latest data and guidance

Travel: Travel should follow IDPH and CDC approved guidance

Health care: All health care providers are open

Education and child care: P-12 schools, higher education, all summer programs, and child care open with IDPH approved safety guidance

Outdoor recreation: All outdoor recreation allowed

Businesses:

  • Manufacturing: All manufacturing open with IDPH approved safety guidance
  • “Non-essential” businesses: All employees can return to work with IDPH approved safety guidance; Employers are encouraged to provide accommodations for COVID-19-vulnerable employees
  • Bars and restaurants: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
  • Personal care services and health clubs: All barbershops, salons, spas and health and fitness clubs open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
  • Entertainment: Cinema and theaters open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
  • Retail: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance

Under the state's guidelines, a region can move to Tier 2 mitigations if it sees a test positivity rate less than 12% for three consecutive days and more than 20% of ICU and hospital beds are available, as well as declining COVID-19 hospitalizations in seven of the previous 10 days.

To move to Tier 1, regions need:

  1. A test positivity rate below 8 percent for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average; AND  
  2. Greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 3-day rolling average; AND  
  3. No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.

To move to back Phase 4, however, regions need:

  1. A test positivity rate less than or equal to 6.5 percent for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average; AND  
  2. Greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 3-day rolling average; AND
  3. No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinoisillinois coronavirusgovernor pritzkergovernor jb pritzkerillinois governor jb pritzker
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us