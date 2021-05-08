Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Second Dose Questions, Children and the Vaccine

Chicago hosted another mobile COVID-19 vaccination site early Saturday afternoon, offering free meals to the first people to receive a vaccine.

Meanwhile, people are asking what happens if they don't receive their second shot of two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,729 New COVID Cases, 22 Deaths, 107K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 1,729 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 22 additional deaths in the last day, along with more than 107,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases Saturday bring the state total to 1,353,226 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 22,193, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The statewide positivity rate dropped to 2.9% of all tests returning positive results, and the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days also dropped at 3.6%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 107,688 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data. bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 68,455 doses.

Chicago Hosts Mobile COVID Vaccination Site Saturday on West Side

Chicago health officials are hosting a mobile vaccination site in the city's South Austin neighborhood early Saturday afternoon, providing both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines.

The Chicago Department of Public Health said the bus will be parked at 5058 W. Adams St. from 11 a.m. to noon for local residents, but volunteers will travel door-to-door offering the vaccine.

CDPH officials noted that the first 200 people vaccinated will receive a free meal from Uncle Remus Saucy Fried Chicken.

COVID Vaccine for 12-15: When Will Pfizer Vaccine Be Available for Kids? Here's What We Know

When will the COVID vaccine be available for kids? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 potentially by next week.

What Happens if You Miss Your Second COVID Vaccine Dose?

More and more Americans have been vaccinated in recent weeks, but the number of those who've skipped their second dose has risen as well.

More than 5 million people, around 8% of those who received one shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, didn't get their second dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But what if, for whatever reason, you missed your second shot?

According to the CDC, the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible, which is 21 days for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days for Moderna's. However, the shot can be given up to 42 days after the first dose "when a delay is unavoidable," the agency added.

Bolingbrook Teen Dies 2 Days After Testing Positive for COVID, Family Says

A 15-year-old girl from suburban Bolingbrook died Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, less than three days after she started showing symptoms, her parents say, sharing their daughter's story to warn other families not to let up on health and safety protocols for their children.

Dykota Morgan, a freshman at Bolingbrook High School, died at around 3 a.m. Tuesday at Central DuPage Hospital, her family and the DuPage County Coroner's Office said.

Dykota's parents said she didn't have any pre-existing conditions, was a healthy athlete who played multiple sports - basketball, softball, cross country and track - and went to the doctor for a check-up every year.

"Parents need to know that their children are not as safe as we think. It could happen to anyone. And I think that message needs to be said more. This could be anybody's child," her father said.

Pritzker Details When State Will Enter Bridge Phase of COVID Reopening Plan

Illinois will move into the Bridge Phase of its COVID reopening plan next week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday.

Pritzker detailed the move while giving a COVID-19 update alongside Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike and other health care providers.

"The number of people going into the hospital each day with COVID-19 has dropped, the total number of patients fighting COVID-19 in the hospital is beginning to level off, and our statewide ICU bed availability is above 20 percent," Pritzker said.

"As a result, on Friday, May 14th, the State of Illinois will move into the Bridge Phase of our mitigation plan – one step closer to removing nearly all of the remaining mitigations," Pritzker said. "For restaurants and bars and retail and weddings and public gatherings, this means higher capacity limits and a very hopeful move toward fully reopening."

Illinois to Fully Reopen and Enter Phase 5 Next Month, Gov. Pritzker Announces

Illinois is expected to fully reopen and enter Phase 5 of its COVID reopening plan next month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday.

Pritzker revealed plans to bring the state into the final reopening phase on June 11, "barring any significant reversals in our key COVID-19 statewide indicators."

Phase 5 would see all sectors of the economy fully reopened and no capacity limits, though Pritzker noted that the state will continue following mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Illinois Reopening Plan: What Restrictions Change in Phase 4, Bridge Phase and Phase 5

Currently in Phase 4, Illinois must first enter what's known as the Bridge Phase, a transitional period with looser restrictions and higher capacity limits before the final Phase 5. So what changes between Phase 4, the Bridge Phase and Phase 5? Here's a breakdown by category.

Illinois Doctors' Offices to Administer COVID Vaccine as Availability Expands, Pritzker Says

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced an expansion of the state’s vaccine rollout plan, saying that residents will soon be able to set up vaccination appointments with their primary care physicians.

“The days of vaccine scarcity are over,” Pritzker said Thursday. “Today, we are in a new phase of our Vaccine Administration Plan: of meeting people where they are and making sure they can get their shots in their doctor’s office.”

According to Pritzker, more than 1,000 physicians’ offices have already signed up to be part of the program, and the state is rolling out resources for more offices to do the same.

At Least 11 Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19 at Lake County Jail, Officials Say

Officials in suburban Lake County are closely monitoring a coronavirus outbreak in one of the county jail’s residential pods, as at least 11 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

According to officials, an inmate first began to show symptoms of COVID-19 on April 30 in one of the jail’s residential pods. That inmate was moved to the jail’s medical pod. On the same day, a newly remanded inmate tested positive on intake at the jail, and was also moved to the pod, according to officials.

Over the next five days, all inmates in the residential pod were tested, and nine ultimately tested positive for the virus, according to officials. All inmates who tested positive are either non-symptomatic or are experiencing mild symptoms at this time.

With COVID Vaccinations for Ages 12-15 Expected, Chicago-Area Administrators Prepare

Pediatricians, children’s hospitals and county health departments are making plans as the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine nears emergency use approval for kids ages 12 to 15.

At Northwestern Children’s Practice in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood, pediatricians have the Pfizer vaccine ready to go in the specialized freezer it requires. Parents can schedule the shots for kids in the approved age group once the FDA and the CDC give the okay.

Chicago Unveils List of New and Returning Summer Events as City Continues to Reopen

A long list of popular events will be returning to Chicago this summer as the city continues to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, bringing back beloved concerts from Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Printer's Row Lit Fest, Broadway in Chicago and more, in addition to launching a new city music festival.

The announcement marks the latest reopening update for the city and is being called "Open Culture," an initiative aimed at providing a "summer of cultural events."

Among the events will be a new city music festival called "Chicago In Tune," and the return of the historic Maxwell Street Market, the Grant Park Music Festival, the Taste of Chicago To-Go community meals, and more.

Most of the events will have limited capacity and require advance registration.

Chicago Launches Concert Series Exclusively for Residents Fully Vaccinated Against COVID

Chicago is launching a new concert series exclusively for residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the city announced Tuesday.

The Protect Chicago Music Series will be a monthly series of events across the city as an "incentive and benefit" for Chicagoans who receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said in a statement announcing the program.

Attendees must have received their second of two doses or their single-dose shot at least two weeks prior to be eligible to attend that event, according to the city. Events will be ticketed and attendees must bring their Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination card as proof of vaccination, as well as a matching photo ID, officials said.

The first event will be held on May 22 in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood, with DJ Ron Trent and Duane Powell performing, officials said.

Fully Vaccinated? Here's Where to Score a Deal in the Chicago Area

Are you fully vaccinated against COVID-19? Don't miss the latest deals offered across the Chicago area, as various businesses have already begun serving up bargains for vaccinated individuals.

Here's where to find COVID vaccination deals nearby.

Hosting a Wedding, Graduation Party or Private Event in the Chicago Area? Here's What You Need to Know

Graduation and wedding seasons are fast approaching and this year's events will be unlike any other.

While most events were canceled or dramatically scaled down last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, more widely available vaccines and early signs of improvements in COVID metrics have enabled some jurisdictions to loosen restrictions on in-person gatherings.

To learn more on capacity limits and other new guidelines, click here.