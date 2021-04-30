Fully Vaccinated? Here's Where to Score a Deal in the Chicago Area

Are you fully vaccinated against COVID-19? Don't miss the latest deals offered across the Chicago area.

Chicago officials noted that a possible vaccine pass could arrive in May, offering special discounts on concert tickets, haircuts and salon treatments, among other deals.

Until the release of the pass, various businesses have already begun serving up bargains for vaccinated individuals across the region.

Here's where to find COVID vaccination deals nearby:

Krispy Kreme

The popular donut shop is offering a free glazed donut until the end of 2021 to any guests who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card. Guests must have received at least one shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson.

Budweiser

Until May 16, Budweiser is offering $5 debit cards to 10,000 people for a free beer with proof of vaccination. To sign up, provide a picture of either an "I Got Vaccinated" sticker, a picture of the Band-Aid on your arm or a selfie while at the vaccination site to ABeerOnBud.com

White Castle

Through May 31, customers who can provide proof of vaccination can stop by a local White Castle to receive a free dessert-on-a-stick.

Drop

E-commerce company Drop is offering $50 in credit to people who post a vaccine selfie with #DropCovid and @JoinDrop tag on Instagram. Customers can use the funds on deliveries from Amazon or orders from Door Dash or Uber Eats.