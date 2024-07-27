2024 Paris Olympics

‘It's unbelievable:' Relatives cheer on Team USA Wrestler and Lake Zurich native Payton Jacobson

Team USA Wrestler Payton Jacobson, a Lake Zurich native, sent pictures home as he soaked up the glory of representing the United States during the Olympics ceremonies.

By Natalie Martinez and Matt Stefanski

Payton Jacobson

Some north suburban residents who tuned into the Paris Olympics' Opening Ceremony saw a familiar face - a world-class wrestler who hails from their town.

Friends and family of Payton Jacobson gathered to watch Friday's ceremony together in Lake Zurich and exploded when they saw their hometown hero.

"I'm wiping tears from my eyes," said Sheri Jacobson. "It's unreal."

Payton sent pictures home as he soaked up the glory of representing the United States during the Olympics ceremonies.

Swelling with pride and understandably emotional, everyone in attendance cheered for Payton.

"He started 8 years old, wrestling, and he won state as an 8-year-old," explained Payton's sister, Laura Crost. "Something is different about this one. He’s got something special."

Payton graduates from Northern Michigan University in December. Both the wrestler and his supporters hope he does it with a medal.

"It's unbelievable," said Crost. "He’s worked so hard, and my kids look up to their cousin."

While relatives cheer on Payton, the Consulate General of France also celebrated Friday night.

"This is a thrilling moment for us," said Yannick Tagand, Consul General of France in Chicago.

As athletes continue to enjoy Paris, Jacobson will be heading an hour outside the city to go train until he competes on Aug. 7 and 8. Many family members will be heading out, too, to cheer him on from the sidelines.

