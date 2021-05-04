Target

Target Offers Coupon to Customers, Employees Who Get COVID Vaccinations at Stores

Target stores are rolling out a new program to help encourage customers to get the coronavirus vaccine, giving a coupon to customers who get their shots at in-store CVS pharmacies.

The announcement coincides with the chain’s announcement that all of its locations with CVS pharmacies will now offer coronavirus vaccine doses to associates and customers.

Guests can register for appointments through CVS’ website, according to Target officials.

When guests or employees get their vaccine doses, the company will provide a $5 coupon for use on in-store purchases of $5 or more, according to an email sent out this week.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, the safety of Target team members and guests is our top priority,” the company said in a statement.

For more information, customers can visit Target’s website, or the “A Bullseye View” newsletter site.

