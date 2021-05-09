Coronavirus Illinois Vaccinations

Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,741 New COVID Cases, 30 Deaths, 81K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 1,741 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 30 additional deaths Sunday, along with nearly 81,000 vaccine doses administered.

According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now recorded 1,354,967 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, along with 22,223 fatalities related to the virus.

An additional 2,354 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to IDPH data.

In the last 24 hours, 65,930 tests have been performed statewide, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 23,347,731.

State officials say that 80,843 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered Saturday, boosting the state’s rolling seven-day average to 73,622 doses per day. In all, 9,908,489 doses of the vaccine have been administered since it became publicly available in December.

Approximately 35% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID, with 4,466,081 individuals having received all necessary doses of the vaccine. The state still has just over one million doses of vaccine in its inventory as of Sunday, per IDPH figures.

Hospitalizations related to COVID declined slightly Sunday, with 1,870 individuals currently hospitalized because of the virus. Of those patients, 466 are currently in intensive care units, while 232 are on ventilators.

