Residents in the Chicago area are waking up to another day of sunshine following a pleasant, seasonal spring day to get the weekend started on Friday.

Much of Saturday will feel a bit more like summer, however, with highs approaching the low 80s. Temperatures are expected to be cooler near the lakefront.

Temperatures will rise from the upper 50s to the low 80s throughout the day, with at least some sunshine expected to stick around into the later afternoon, when some storms are forecasted to develop.

Sunshine will likely dissipate by the late afternoon, with the line of storms expected to impact the region in between the hours of 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., with wind damage and hail as possible threats.

A broken line of thunderstorms is expected to move across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana late this afternoon into this evening. A few of these storms will be capable of producing strong to locally damaging winds. pic.twitter.com/w2UvCk6kDD — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 4, 2024

Storms are expected to continue into the evening before eventually clearing in the early overnight hours, when partly cloudy skies will stick around alongside temperatures in the 50s.

As for Sunday, those in the Chicago area can expect a cooler and drier day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s, with cooler temperatures anticipated along the lakefront.

From there, it'll be a seasonal and pleasant start to the week on Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s before potentially severe storms move into the area on Tuesday.