Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,729 New COVID Cases, 22 Deaths, 107K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 1,729 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 22 additional deaths in the last day, along with more than 107,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases Saturday bring the state total to 1,353,226 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 22,193, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 77,312 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 23 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate dropped to 2.9% of all tests returning positive results, and the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days also dropped at 3.6%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 107,688 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data. bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 68,455 doses.

As of Thursday, the state has administered over 9.8 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic.

As of midnight, 1,947 patients were hospitalized due to COVID. Of those patients, 466 are in ICU beds and 252 are currently on ventilators in the state.