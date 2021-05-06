Here's What Will Change as Illinois Enters ‘Bridge Phase,' Phase 5

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced that Illinois will enter the "Bridge Phase" of the state's reopening plan next week, with plans to fully reopen in June.

Illinois has been in Phase 4, without added mitigations, for much of 2021, but the Bridge Phase will loosen restrictions further and increase capacity limits before the final Phase 5, which marks a full reopening. So what changes between Phase 4 and the Bridge Phase? Here's a breakdown by category:

Dining Phase 4: Seated areas: Patrons ≥ 6 feet apart; parties ≤ 10, Standing areas: 25% capacity In Chicago: Indoors: 50% capacity with no more than 100 people per space; table size ≤ 6, Outdoors: 6 feet between parties; table size ≤ 10 Bridge Phase: Seated areas: Patrons ≥ 6 feet apart; parties ≤ 10, Standing areas: 30% capacity indoors; 50% capacity outdoors In Chicago: 75% capacity with at least 6 ft. between parties; table size ≤ 10; Seating at bars/counters limited to 6 per party indoors and outdoors, Standing areas limited to 25% capacity

Health and fitness Phase 4: 50% capacity, Group fitness classes of 50 or fewer indoors or 100 or fewer outdoors Bridge Phase: 60% capacity, Group fitness classes of 50 or fewer indoors or 100 or fewer outdoors

Offices Phase 4: 50% capacity Bridge Phase: 60% capacity

Personal care Phase 4: 50% capacity Bridge Phase: 60% capacity

Retail and service counter Phase 4: 50% capacity Bridge Phase: 60% capacity

Amusement parks Phase 4: 25% capacity Bridge Phase: 60% capacity

Festivals and general admission outdoor spectator events Phase 4: 15 people per 1,000 sq. ft. Bridge Phase: 30 people per 1,000 sq. ft.

Flea and farmers markets Phase 4: 25% capacity or 15 people per 1,000 sq. ft. Bridge Phase: Indoor: 15 people per 1,000 sq. ft., Outdoor: 30 people per 1,000 sq. ft.

Film production Phase 4: 50% capacity Bridge Phase: 60% capacity

Meetings, conferences and conventions Phase 4: Venue with capacity < 200 persons: Lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity *, Venue with capacity ≥ 200 persons: Lesser of 250 people or 25% capacity Bridge Phase: Lesser of 1,000 people or 60% capacity

Museums Phase 4: 25% capacity Bridge Phase: 60% capacity

Recreation Phase 4: Indoor: Lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity, Outdoor: Maximum groups of 50; multiple groups permissible Bridge Phase: Indoor: Lesser of 100 people or 50% capacity, Outdoor: Maximum groups of 100; multiple groups permissible

Social events Phase 4: Indoor: Lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity, Outdoor: Lesser of 100 people or 50% capacity Bridge Phase: Indoor: 250 people, Outdoor: 500 people

Spectator events (ticketed and seated) Phase 4: Indoor venue with capacity < 200 people: Lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity, Outdoor venue or indoor venue with capacity ≥ 200 people: 25% capacity Bridge Phase: 60% capacity

Theaters and performing arts Phase 4: Indoor venue with capacity < 200 persons: Lesser of 50 or 50% capacity, Outdoor venue or indoor venue with capacity ≥ 200 persons: 25% capacity Bridge Phase: 60% capacity

Zoos Phase 4: 25% capacity, Lesser of 50 or 50% at indoor exhibits Bridge Phase: 60% capacity



Phase 5 has no capacity limits or restrictions on any sectors of the economy, state officials say, with "businesses, schools and recreation resuming normal operations with new safety guidance and procedures."

Unlike previous tiered mitigations that were implemented regionally late last year during the fall surge of the pandemic, the state will move through the Bridge Phase and Phase 5 all at once. Chicago officials announced last week that the city would advance to the Bridge Phase with the rest of Illinois if metrics remain stable and it meets the required criteria.

During a news conference announcing the return of the Chicago Auto Show Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city is on track to enter Phase 5 by July 4. Similarly, the state hopes to enter a full reopening by July.

The state could revert back to a previous phase in its reopening plan if there is a resurgence in the pandemic, officials say. That would be measured by an unspecified "increasing trend" in Illinois' case rate as well as one of the following, measured over a 10-day monitoring period: