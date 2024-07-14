Bulls' Julian Phillips looks to grow game at summer league

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

LAS VEGAS --- Julian Phillips had to exit the Chicago Bulls’ victory on Saturday in their opening victory at NBA Summer League because he had to change his bloodied shorts.

That Phillips didn’t even realize he had blood on his shorts, courtesy of a cut from his elbow, isn’t that surprising. His focus is on much bigger things.

“Just my leadership and being around the ball,” Phillips said. “Get loose balls, rebounds. Defense, get my hands on loose balls. Try to be all around.”

No longer the summer league rookie, Phillips is trying to add leadership to his to-do list that includes building on a promising rookie season cut short by injury. The second-round pick continued to display his prowess for being around the ball and making instinctive plays, cutting behind defenses, slipping in for offensive rebounds.

Summer league head coach Billy Donovan III credited Phillips for steadying the Bulls with his offensive rebounding during a fourth-quarter run by the Milwaukee Bucks. He finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, including four offensive.

“I thought his ability to attack the offensive glass gave us possessions. That steadied us,” Donovan III said. “He has a really good awareness of how defenses are playing him. And a lot of times when defenses help, their back is turned. He does a really good job of knowing when to slash cut or attack cut.”

Indeed, Phillips took advantage of his limited opportunities during his rookie season before a sprained right foot sidelined him for good after March 13. Now fully healthy, Phillips has seen management trade Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan, turning the roster over to a youth movement.

“Those guys were a really great help to us last year. They both helped and taught me a lot, so I appreciate them for everything,” Phillips said. “It’s not our job to worry about the roster decisions. That’s up to the front office. Our job is to be ready to play. We got a lot of great guys and we’ll be ready for it for sure.”

Donovan III said the focus is on helping Phillips broaden his offensive game to shoot open shots with confidence and make plays for himself or others off limited dribbles.

The soft-spoken Phillips, who shot 41 percent over his 40 games last season, knows that his minutes in summer league provide opportunity to grow, both in terms of his play and his role.

“You could kind of say you’re a vet now,” he said. “You’re kind of looking to lead the team, talk to guys more, make sure everybody is in the right spot.”

After a change of shorts, Phillips was back on the court, in the right spot more often than not.

