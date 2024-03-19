Major races called so far and those still too close in the 2024 Illinois primary

As polls closed Tuesday in the the 2024 Illinois primary election, votes were counted and several key races were quickly called. Others, however, remained tight heading well into the evening, with totals still too close to call.

Here's a look at which races have been called so far, and which have not.

Races Called So Far

Rep. Danny Davis projected to win Democratic primary in Illinois' 7th congressional district

Longtime congressman Danny Davis appears to be destined for another term in Washington, as the Associated Press has projected him to be the winner of the 7th district Democratic primary.

Davis, who has represented the West Side and west suburbs-based district since 1997, defeated challengers Kina Collins, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, Kouri Marshall and Nikhil Bhatia in the primary.

Rep. Chuy García projected to win Democratic primary for Illinois' 4th congressional district

The Associated Press has projected that Congressman Chuy García will win the Democratic primary in Illinois' 4th congressional district, fending off a challenge from Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez.García, a two-time Chicago mayoral candidate who has held the congressional seat since January 2019, is expected to hold on to his seat in the strongly Democratic district in the November general election.

Trump, Biden cruise to Illinois presidential primary victories

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, already the presumptive nominees for America’s two major political parties, have both won the 2024 Illinois presidential primaries, NBC News projects. Biden and Trump both secured enough projected delegates to earn the “presumptive nominee” label on March 12, according to NBC News projections.

Races Still Too Close to Call

Cook County State's Attorney

The race for who will be the Democratic Party's nominee for Cook County State's Attorney will be a highly watched one in the 2024 Illinois primary election Tuesday, after Kim Foxx announced last year that she would not seek re-election.

Foxx opted not to seek reelection in 2024, and multiple candidates jumped into the mix to try and replace her. Voters now must decide who will be the Democratic Party's nominee: Clayton Harris III or retired Appellate Court Judge Eileen O'Neill Burke.

Former Ald. Bob Fioretti, who had launched a run for State’s Attorney in 2020, was the lone Republican on the ballot in this year’s election. He will also be joined on the ballot by Andrew Charles Kopinski, who will represent the Libertarian party in November.

Chicago real estate transfer tax

Chicago's proposed real estate transfer tax, referred to by some as the "mansion tax" or "Bring Chicago Home," has topped races to watch for the 2024 Illinois primary election.

The real estate transfer tax is the tax paid to the city on any property sold. The current rate is a flat rate of $3.75 per every $500 of the price. If passed, the proposal would change the rate to a progressive, or graduated, structure on all properties, residential and commercial, with three tiers.

It would reduce that rate to $3 of every $500 for properties sold for under $1 million. For sales over $1 million, it would increase the rate to $10 for every $500 of the price between $1 million and $1.5 million. For properties over $1.5 million, the rate would become $15 for every $500 of the price more than $1.5 million.

The revenue raised by the tax increase would be dedicated to efforts to combat homelessness.

Rep. Mike Bost vs. Darren Bailey in 12th District

In one of the higher-profile Republican Congressional races in Illinois, incumbent Rep. Mike Bost faces former Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey in the 12th district.

Bost, first elected to Congress in 2014, received some high-profile backing from the Republican party in the race, including nabbing the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who easily cruised to victory in the Illinois presidential primary on Tuesday night. This election marked the first time Bost had faced a primary challenger since 2018, when Preston Nelson opposed him.

Bailey’s campaign focused heavily on Second Amendment issues and his push against abortion access. He also emphasized energy independence and investing heavily in border security.