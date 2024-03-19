A look at the races to watch for the 2024 Illinois primary election as results start trickling in

Polls will soon be closing for the 2024 Illinois primary election, and while the focus may not be on the presidential race at the top of the ballot, there are still plenty of contentious races across the state and Chicago area that will be decided Tuesday night.

Though Illinois doesn't have a statewide U.S. Senate or gubernatorial race this year, several congressional and local races have earned heightened attention as candidates vie for their party's nomination ahead of the November general election.

Here's a look at some of the local races to keep an eye on as results begin to trickle in:

Chicago's real estate transfer tax

Under provisions of the real estate transfer tax, also known as the "Bring Chicago Home" referendum, the current flat tax of $3.75 per $500 of assessed value would be changed.

Follow along with live results below.

Cook County State's Attorney

The race to replace two-term Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is in full swing, with Clayton Harris and Eileen O'Neill Burke vying for the Democratic nomination.

Illinois' 4th Congressional District

Three-term Congressman Chuy García and 15th Ward Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez are facing off in the Democratic primary for Illinois' 4th congressional district, which includes parts of Chicago's West Side as well as surrounding western suburbs.

Illinois' 7th Congressional District

Longtime Congressman Danny Davis, who has served Illinois' 7th congressional district since January 1997, is facing a primary challenge headlined by political organizer Kina Collins and Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin.