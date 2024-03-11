Rep. Davis faces heated challenge for Congressional seat in Illinois' 7th District

Rep. Danny Davis was able to fend off a challenge from Kina Collins in the 2022 Democratic primary, but he’s got new contenders to deal with as he tries to keep his seat again this election cycle.

Davis, in Congress since 1997, is facing four total challengers in the race. That includes Collins, who lost by 5,000 votes, or roughly 6%, in the Democratic primary in 2022.

Also now in the race is City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, as well as Nikhil Bhatia and Kouri Marshall.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

As his district continues to change, with parts of downtown, the West Loop and South Loop now part of the mix, Davis says he is still well equipped to fight for the needs of his constituents.

“I can out-debate. I can out-think. I can out-talk,” he said. “I think there are some pretenders running for this office.”

Davis has a high-profile group of backers, including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Still, Conyears-Ervin has her own coalition, including the Chicago Teachers Union. She says she is ready to step into the Congressional role and to fight for Chicago residents in Washington.

“In DC, they’re not fighting over what’s right,” she said. “We need someone who’s going to fight with Republicans over women’s rights.”

She also dismisses questions about ongoing ethics investigations in the city, with a probe looking into the firing of two staffers. She could potentially face a hefty fine, but says voters are more concerned with what she would do if she were sent to Washington.

“That question has not come up one time, because residents are looking at how they are going to keep food on the table for their children,” she said.

That investigation has encountered hurdles, as the Ethics Board was forced to cancel a meeting Monday because of two empty seats that led to a lack of a quorum, according to WTTW.

Collins has been sharply critical of the ethics investigation.

“I’m stunned that she’s in the race,” she said. “I think being concerned about being the Congresswoman should be the least of her worries.”

Collins, who has positioned herself as the progressive candidate in the race, says that her campaign’s ingenuity has connected her with voters all across the district. It has also made her the target of negative television ads in recent weeks.

“We’re running an innovative campaign, a very energized campaign, and we’re a target,” she said.

That spirit of innovation has inspired Collins to run in the last two election cycles, but she’s quick to point out that her challenge of Davis doesn’t have anything to do with the Congressman being 82 years of age.

“We’ve never made it about his age,” she said. “The voices of seniors are just as important as those of first-time voters in this district.”

Conyears-Ervin says her decision to challenge Davis came down to a belief that the district needed a new voice in the Capitol.

“Residents say it’s time,” she said. “They are ready for someone new.”

Still, Davis says that he has plenty of fight left, but does say that this may be the last time he seeks reelection.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it was (my last race),” he said.

While Davis ran unopposed in 2022 after beating Collins, there will be a Republican challenger on the ballot this November, as Chad Koppie, a retired Delta pilot and a farmer, is on the ticket this election cycle.