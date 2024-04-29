Here's when the Democratic National Convention will take place in Chicago

The city of Chicago is getting set to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, which will bring some of the biggest names in the political world back to the Midwest for the first time in nearly 30 years.

The event will culminate with the nomination of President Joe Biden as he seeks out a second term in office, with Vice President Kamala Harris also securing nomination as she seeks reelection.

The DNC is scheduled to take place Aug. 19-22 at the United Center, with Biden expected to speak on the final day of the convention as he accepts the party’s nomination.

In addition to the United Center, McCormick Place is also scheduled to host numerous events associated with the convention, according to organizers.

Chicago last hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1996, and has welcomed the party to the city on 11 occasions. The city also has hosted the Republican National Convention on 14 occasions, with the most recent occurring in 1960.

That event will take place at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum July 15-18.

Thousands of visitors are expected to descend on both cities for the events, which will serve as the unofficial kickoff for the general election campaign.