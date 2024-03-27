More than one week after the Illinois Primary Election, the race for the democratic Cook County State's Attorney candidate continues to tighten, with vote counting expected to continue Wednesday.

Latest number from the Chicago Board of Elections and Cook County election officials show retired Judge Eileen O’Neill Burke still held a narrow lead over former prosecutor Clayton Harris III.

According to the latest figures, O’Neill Burke has a lead of 1,598 votes over Harris out of more than half a million cast.

According to the CBOE, 474 additional votes were added to the city’s unofficial count on Tuesday. Of those, 204 were cast for Harris, while 202 were cast for O’Neill Burke.

In suburban Cook County, approximately 800 mail-in ballots were received from the U.S. Postal Service on Monday and before noon on Tuesday. Those ballots, postmarked by Election Day, were verified and were added to the unofficial count.

There, Harris picked up 335 new votes, while O’Neill Burke picked up 292, making up the lion’s share of the gains experienced by Harris on Tuesday.

Wednesday, vote-by-mail ballots cast in nursing homes will be counted, the CBOE said. Vote-by-mail ballots received prior to Tuesday afternoon will also be reviewed by election judges, as will vote-by-mail ballots that have been received but have not yet been verified by judges.

There are currently are 53,712 outstanding vote-by-mail ballots in Chicago. However, it is not expected that all of those ballots will be returned, or verified and added to official counts.

What would trigger a recount?

According to Illinois election law, a candidate can request a recount of ballots in any race where they receive at least 95% of their opponent’s vote total, a threshold that Harris has met in this race. The campaign that requests the recount would have to pay for it, according to Illinois election law.

It is not known at this time if Harris will request a recount.