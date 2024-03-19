Rep. Danny Davis fends off 7th Congressional district primary challengers

Once again facing a crowded primary field, Rep. Danny Davis has triumphed over four challengers to secure the Democratic nomination in Illinois’ 7th Congressional district, the Associated Press projects.

Davis, first elected to Congress in 1996, will be a heavy favorite for another term in office when he faces Chad Koppie in the November election.

Kina Collins, who lost to Davis by less than 5,000 votes in the 2022 Democratic primary, came up short in her third consecutive attempt to unseat the incumbent Congressman. Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin also fell short in her bid to win a Congressional seat.

Facing the crowded field, Davis secured a slew of high-profile endorsements in the race, including from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, among others.

Davis touted his contributions to the Inflation Reduction Act, which included increased access to the Affordable Care Act marketplace and a cap on insulin prices.

Conyears-Ervin opted to run against Davis to provide a new voice for the district in Washington, criticizing the incumbent for investigations into alleged misuse of taxpayer dollars and for his stances on a variety of issues, according to her website.

Collins, an activist and expert on gun violence prevention, vowed to address issues of poverty, inequity and violence if elected to Congress, and said that her performance in 2022 was an indicator of a need for new leadership in the district.

Kouri Marshall and Nikhil Bhatia were also on the ballot in the 7th District race.