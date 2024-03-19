Live election results: 2024 Illinois Primary

From the U.S. presidential race to local referendums like the proposed real estate transfer tax known as "Bring Chicago Home," voters in Illinois have plenty to consider this 2024 primary election day.

How will the races fare? To track live Illinois Primary election results Tuesday from around the state, bookmark this page on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.

As votes are tallied, results will appear on NBC Chicago's live election results page on the website and the app. Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and results will begin populating in the first half-hour and be updated live as counted votes roll in.

Who’s on the ballot in Illinois

In the 2024 primary election, Illinois voters will choose their preferred nominees in races including the presidential race, which will appear at the top of ballots.

Outside of the presidency, voters will also pick nominees for the November election for their respective members of Congress, with all 17 members of Illinois’ Congressional delegation facing reelection this year.

All 118 members of Illinois’ House of Representatives will be up for reelection in 2024, as will approximately one-third of the state’s 59 senators.

Some districts will also have primary votes on Supreme Court justices, with elections in the first and fourth districts. Justices in those races are running to fill full 10-year terms on the court.

In addition, voters will determine nominees for appellate court, circuit courts and subcircuit courts.

Finally, some counties will also have countywide races to decide in 2024.

Sample ballots can be found on the local election authority’s website in your area.

Referendums on your ballot

Whether you live in Chicago or the suburbs, there are plenty of communities wrestling with thorny questions. Here's a preview of what you can expect on your ballot, depending on where you live.

How to research judges

Judges are elected from specific districts or circuits in the state of Illinois, so the judges appearing on your ballot will be different depending on where you live.

The Illinois Supreme Court has seven total seats, including three from the first district, which represents Cook County.

In this year’s election cycle, there will be an election in that First District, as Justice Joy Cunningham runs for election to a full 10-year term after replacing former Chief Justice Ann Burke in December 2022.

There is also an election in the fourth district, as Justice Lisa Holder White will run for a full 10-year term on the bench after replacing former Justice Rita Garman.

The fourth district covers a slew of counties in western and central Illinois, including Ogle, Lee, Peoria and Sangamon counties.

There are numerous other vacancies in the Appellate Court, including four in the First District, and at least 11 vacancies in the Cook County circuit court, among others.

