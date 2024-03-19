Who will win Democratic primary for Cook County State's Attorney? Live results

The race for who will be the Democratic Party's nominee for Cook County State's Attorney will be a highly watched one in the 2024 Illinois primary election Tuesday, after Kim Foxx announced last year that she would not seek re-election.

Foxx opted not to seek reelection in 2024, and multiple candidates jumped into the mix to try and replace her. Voters now must decide who will be the Democratic Party's nominee: Clayton Harris III or retired Appellate Court Judge Eileen O'Neill Burke.

Former Ald. Bob Fioretti, who had launched a run for State’s Attorney in 2020, was the lone Republican on the ballot in this year’s election. He will also be joined on the ballot by Andrew Charles Kopinski, who will represent the Libertarian party in November.

See live results for the Democratic Party race below: