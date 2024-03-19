Live updates: Where Chicago voter turnout stands for Illinois primary election 2024

It's voting time, Illinois.

Tuesday, March 19 is the 2024 Illinois Primary Election, where voters will cast ballots on local referendums and choose their preferred nominees in all of the races, including the presidential race in November.

As of 6 a.m., polls were officially open.

As voting gets underway, here's where we're keeping track of live updates from election day across the state.

6:45 a.m. How to get live results

If you want to track election results as they roll in from around the state Tuesday, you can find the latest vote totals on NBCChicago.com and on the NBC Chicago app once the polls close. At that time, a "live election results" page will be available to track vote totals as they are counted.

6:30 a.m. Polling place in 16th ward closed due to fire

A fire has closed one Chicago polling location.

According to the Chicago Board of Elections, a fire broke out early Monday at Nicolson STEM Academy, which was serving as a polling place for the 21st and 25th precincts in the 16th ward.

The CBOE says the precincts have been moved to the following voting new locations:

16th Ward, 21st Precinct - NEW POLLING PLACE: Monteclare Englewood, 6332 S. Green St.

16th Ward, 25th Precinct - NEW POLLING PLACE: Hope Manor, 6002 S. Halsted St.

You can find a polling place near you here.

6:15 a.m. Where voter turnout stands

As of March 18, early voter turnout stands at 157,858 ballots cast, the Chicago Board of Elections says. According to the CBOE, this is considered low.

"It is extremely important," Marisel Hernandez, Chairwoman of Chicago Board of Election Commissioners said Monday morning, in an effort to call on more voters to come to the polls. "All of the people nominated will have a direct impacts on our lives."

According to the CBOE, in-person voting accounted for 91,459 of those votes. Vote-by-mail ballots stood at 66,399.

6 a.m.: Illinois polling hours

Polls are open on Illinois on election day at 6 a.m. They will remain open until 7 p.m. And, remember: if you are IN LINE when polls close at 7 p.m., you can still vote!