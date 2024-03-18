Watch live Election Day coverage in Illinois from NBC Chicago

NOTE: Watch live special coverage beginning at 7 p.m. on March 19 in the player above.

The 2024 Illinois primary election is Tuesday, and as the votes are counted, voters will be able to watch live in real time.

NBC Chicago will have live coverage throughout the election night in Illinois, tracking some of the major races, offering expert analysis and announcing calls as they are made.

NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer extensive Decision 2024 coverage highlighted by an exclusive, three-hour live special on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel from 7-10 p.m. CT. Featuring NBC 5 News political reporter Mary Ann Ahern, NBC 5 News anchor and reporter Marion Brooks, Noticiero Telemundo Chicago anchor and reporter Alfonso Gutiérrez, and numerous local and national political experts, the primetime special will analyze and deliver real-time election results for the biggest city, county and state races, provide the latest state-wide presidential electoral results and deliver live candidate press conferences, among other major moments.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Here's how to watch:

NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel – NBC Chicago News (NOTE: The NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel is also available for viewing on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now)

If you want to track election results as they roll in from around the state Tuesday, you can find the latest vote totals on NBCChicago.com and on the NBC Chicago app once the polls close. At that time, a "live election results" page will be available to track vote totals as they are counted.

Voters looking for live updates can download the NBC Chicago app for tha latest, but make sure to turn on push notifications so you can be the first to know who won some of the biggest races in the Chicago area and Illinois.

You'll also find live election coverage airing on NBC 5's streaming channel from 7-10 p.m. and at 10 p.m. on Channel 5, as well as on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.

The 2024 primary election in Illinois will take place on Tuesday, March 19.