NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago to deliver extensive Illinois primary election coverage

NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will deliver its most comprehensive, multiplatform election day/night coverage to date surrounding next Tuesday’s (March 19) eagerly-awaited 2024 Illinois Primary Election.

NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago’s extensive ‘Decision 2024 / Decisión 2024’ coverage will be highlighted by an exclusive, three-hour live special on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel from 7-10 p.m. CT . Featuring NBC 5 News political reporter Mary Ann Ahern, NBC 5 News anchor/reporter Marion Brooks, Noticiero Telemundo Chicago anchor/reporter Alfonso Gutiérrez, along with numerous local/national political experts, this primetime special will analyze and deliver real-time election results for the biggest city, county and state races, provide the latest state-wide presidential electoral results, along with delivering live candidate press conferences and much more.

The NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel’s exclusive Illinois Primary Election coverage special presentation will be available via the following viewing options:

NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel – NBC Chicago News

(NOTE: The NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel is also available for viewing on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now)

In addition to providing the very latest election day news on NBC 5 News and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago throughout the morning, afternoon and early evening, the 10pm editions of both newscasts (featuring NBC 5’s Allison Rosati & Stefan Holt and Telemundo Chicago’s Alfonso Gutiérrez & Zully Ramírez)will provide viewers with expanded election day recap coverage featuring the detailed candidate race results and key referendum tallies throughout the city and state, along with delivering candidate interviews and expert post-race analysis.

“From the upcoming Illinois Primary Election to this summer’s RNC and DNC Conventions to November’s highly-anticipated Presidential Election, 2024 is shaping up to be one of the more important election years in our city and nation’s history,” said Sally Ramirez, Senior Vice President of News, NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago. “It’s our responsibility to provide our viewers with information they need to make important decisions. We will highlight the key players, the issues at stake and the critical importance of their vote.”

“Our 24/7 live streaming channel, ‘NBC Chicago News,’ will serve as an ideal viewing experience for the upcoming Illinois Primary Election, in addition to up-to-the-minute Election Night coverage on our websites, apps and social media platforms,” added Lisa Balde, Vice President of Digital Media, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “Serving our viewers, wherever they are, is our mission and we’re pleased to be able to deliver our expert political coverage all year long on all our platforms.”

NBC 5 Chicago & Telemundo Chicago’s on-site Illinois Primary Election coverage includes the following races/referendums (on-site reporters in parentheses):

Cook County State’s Attorney ( Christian Farr , Regina Waldroup , Raúl Delgado )

, , ) 4 th District ( Iris Berríos )

District ( ) 7th District ( Evrod Cassimy )

) 12 th District/Board of Elections ( Charlie Wojciechowski )

District/Board of Elections ( ) Presidential Primary ( Patrick Fazio )

) Real Estate Transfer Tax ( Lexi Sutter , Mariana Reyes )

, ) Big Board Races ( Kate Chappell )

) Election News of the Day (Natalie Martinez)

Additional Illinois Primary Election Day highlights on NBC Chicago & Telemundo Chicago’s digital platforms will include:

Breaking news coverage and expert analysis

“Push alerts” delivering up-to-the-minute breaking news and projected/official announcements for winners of the presidential race and top Illinois races

Real-time results for top races across the state

Videos of candidate acceptance / concession speeches

Live blog coverage throughout the day/evening tracking the latest updates, including vote totals, voter polling experiences throughout the Chicago area and more

Expanded social media coverage will also be provided throughout the day/evening via X (Twitter)(@nbcchicago) & @TelemundoCHI),TikTok (@nbcchicago & @telemundochicago44), Facebook (@nbcchicago & @telemundochicago), along with “Sights & Sounds” moments featuring photos/quick video offerings on Instagram and Instagram Stories (@nbcchicago & @telemundochicago)

In advance of the Illinois Primary Election, viewers are urged to check out NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago’s must-read “Voter’s Guides,” which include helpful information and tips including how to register to vote, top races to watch, local poll locations and open/close times, “who’s on your ballot” and much more. Voter Guide links below: