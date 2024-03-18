Who's on your ballot? See a sample of what to expect in the Illinois primary

Which races are you voting on in the Illinois primary this week?

If you want to get a peek at what your ballot will look like before you head to the polls, there are some tools that can help.

Enter your address in the window below and the big races on your ballot will appear.

Balletopedia also offers a "sample ballot lookup tool" in which voters can put in their address and see which races and referendums will appear on their ballot. The tool is available in both English and Spanish.

Beyond the presidential candidates, there are also a number of contested races and talked-about referendums, like the Bring Chicago Home measure, that will appear across Illinois.

Democrats will be looking to not only hold the White House, but also to avoid losing further ground in the House of Representatives during this election cycle, and several vulnerable Illinois Democrats are facing tough primary challenges this March.

And for voters searching for where they can cast their ballot, here's an explainer:

Where do I vote?

To find out the closest voting site, the Illinois State Board of Elections operates a "Find Your Polling Place" feature on its website.

However, it's important to note that early voting sites are often not the same sites where Election Day voting takes place.

You can also visit your county clerk's website for more information. Many of the clerk websites provide your nearest polling place after you've entered your home address:

Chicago

Suburban Cook County

DeKalb County

DuPage County

Grundy County

Kane County

Kankakee County

Kendall County

Lake County

LaSalle County

McHenry County

Will County

If you are a resident of Chicago, you can vote at your designated polling place or at one of 51 vote centers open across the city.

How can I register to vote?

In Illinois, you can register to vote up until, and on, Election Day.

There are three criteria that would-be voters need to fulfill in order to be eligible to register on Election Day.

The voter must be a United States citizen

The voter must be 18 years of age or older on Election Day

The voter must have lived in their precinct for at least 30 days prior to Election Day

Voters have two options if they want to register on Election Day. The first is to go to their county clerk’s office, where they can register and cast a ballot in the election.

The other option is for the voter to go to their respective polling place. You'll want to check if your polling place is among the designated sites that allow this, however.

What should I bring to vote?

If you're registering to vote, you must bring at least two forms of identification, one of which must include the voter’s current address.

Those types of ID include:

Illinois Driver’s License/ID Card

Social Security Card

Valid US Passport

Employee or Student ID

Birth Certificate

Public Aid ID Card

Credit Card

Utility Bill in Applicant’s Name

Lease or Rental Contract

Finally, voters must cast their ballots after they successfully register at either their polling place or their county clerk’s office.

If you're already registered to vote, you're not required to bring a government-issued photo ID to vote under Illinois law, but it can be helpful to bring one should any questions about registration, address or anything else arise during the voting process.

What time do polls open on Election Day?

Polls open at 6 a.m. statewide, and will stay open through 7 p.m.

But remember - if you are IN LINE when polls close, you can still vote! So if you're rushing to your polling place at the last minute, don't worry if you see a line -- and don't let anyone try to dissuade you from casting your ballot.