One big name skips Manny's Deli, a Chicago Election Day tradition

A stop at Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop is a sacred Election Day tradition for politicians from all parties, making it the go-to lunch spot for handshakes and photo ops. But Tuesday, one big name was missing from the crowd: Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Preckwinkle, who also chairs the Cook County Democratic Party, skipped Manny’s because some with ties to the deli through the Illinois Restaurant Association backed Eileen O’Neill Burke for Cook County state’s attorney over her endorsed candidate Clayton Harris III.

Manny’s is such an important stop that staff for the Democratic National Convention – coming to Chicago in August – set up shop at the deli Tuesday to recruit volunteers.

“Today is a day to rally up the Democrats,” said Rep. Lisa Hernandez, chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois. “It’s about the DNC. Very, very proud to see the DNC is coming to Chicago.”

But with focus on the upcoming convention and the general election shortly thereafter, Preckwinkle’s absence – particularly given her leadership role in the party – was noticed.

“It’s just ridiculous, right?” said Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza. “It’s called tradition, where it is very likely you’re going to bump into your opponent in this location. And you’ve always just got to take the high road. Say hello, say good luck, may the best person win but we shouldn’t break tradition because your feelings are hurt.”

Preckwinkle instead went to Valois in Hyde Park with some of her endorsed candidates, including Harris. She did not take questions. Harris arrived at Valois after changing his schedule to include a last-minute stop at Manny’s on his own. When asked, he denied any knowledge of the dust-up.

“I have no idea about that at all. I know that I’m here and that we had a great sandwich and we’re moving forward with the election so it’s a great, great, great day,” Harris said.

Members of the Illinois Restaurant Association showed up at Manny’s in support of the deli.

“Manny’s is a Chicago institution. It’s been tradition forever and I was very surprised at that,” said Grant DePorter, who owns Harry Caray’s. “Manny’s was kind of Switzerland on all the issues. They’re not controversial at all so I don’t think a statement should have been made.”

“We have always stayed neutral,” Manny’s tweeted Monday night. “Anyone and everyone, whether running for public office or not, is always welcome at Manny's.”

As she made her rounds through the deli, Burke did not mince words.

“I don’t know anybody who would pass on Manny’s on election day, so I feel bad for anybody who’s not here today,” Burke said.

Like Burke, Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Iris Martinez is in a tight race and did not receive the party’s endorsement.

“If they don’t agree with the dictatorship that’s going on, then guess what? Businesses end up getting hurt by it,” Martinez said. “Unless you kiss the ring, that is what’s been going on here. Unless you go with the party’s every single move and every single candidate, nothing else matters.”

But in a major election year, with all eyes on Chicago this summer, party unity for the Democrats will be key. While it may seem like simply a restaurant stop, it speaks volumes.

This primary election is a bit of a test for Preckwinkle, with Harris and a few more of her chosen candidates in contentious races. Even as she’s not on the ballot, the results could give an indication of how much weight her backing and the Cook County Democratic Party’s endorsement really carry.

And once the primary votes are counted, the skipped Manny’s stop could spell the need for reconciliation among Democrats ahead of the convention in August and well before the general election in November.