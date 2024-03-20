Downstate Illinois race between Bost, Bailey remains too close to call

Editor's Note: Find live Illinois primary election results here as votes continue to be counted.

One of the most closely watched races in the Illinois primary remains too close to call.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Bost narrowly leds former Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey in Illinois 12th congressional district, and the Associated Press has not called the race.

According to a report from the Chicago Tribune, Bailey gave a "brief concession speech."

The district, in downstate Illinois, includes Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Monroe, Perry, Pulaski, Randolph, St. Clair, Union and Williamson Counties, and parts of Madison County.

Bost, first elected to Congress in 2014, received some high-profile backing from the Republican party in the race, including nabbing the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who easily cruised to victory in the Illinois presidential primary on Tuesday night. This election marked the first time Bost had faced a primary challenger since 2018, when Preston Nelson opposed him.

Bailey’s campaign focused heavily on Second Amendment issues and his push against abortion access. He also emphasized energy independence and investing heavily in border security.

In 2022, Bailey lost to Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker in the race for Illinois Governor.

Tuesday night, Bost thanked Trump during a speech to supporters late Tuesday and emphasized the need for finding common ground.

“If we stay united as a party, we can truly advance the agenda,” he said.

The issues are clear in the race: Rebuffing any regulation on the possession of guns, reducing inflation, opposing abortion and sealing the U.S. southern border, a particular problem for Illinois, which has received roughly 36,000 migrants who have largely crossed into Texas and have been sent to Chicago.

Bailey contends Republicans in Congress should fight Democrats’ agenda on these and other issues and cooperate only when they abandon “extreme” positions. Bost opposes Democrats’ policies but calls himself a “governing conservative,” seeking compromise to get things done.

Bailey gave a brief concession speech, saying his supporters needed to keep holding elected officials accountable.

“I think we made a statement,” he said. “Hopefully the party will take notice that we’re not going to take this nonsense anymore, this sellout attitude.”

Other races that remain too close to call

Cook County State's Attorney

One day after the Illinois primary election, the race for who will be the Democratic Party's nominee for Cook County State's Attorney remains too close to call.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Eileen O'Neill Burke had a narrow lead over Clayton Harris. With 99% of precincts reporting, they're separated by roughly 9,000 votes.

Chicago real estate transfer tax

Chicago's proposed real estate transfer tax, referred to by some as the "mansion tax" or "Bring Chicago Home," has topped races to watch for the 2024 Illinois primary election.

The real estate transfer tax is the tax paid to the city on any property sold. The current rate is a flat rate of $3.75 per every $500 of the price. If passed, the proposal would change the rate to a progressive, or graduated, structure on all properties, residential and commercial, with three tiers.

It would reduce that rate to $3 of every $500 for properties sold for under $1 million. For sales over $1 million, it would increase the rate to $10 for every $500 of the price between $1 million and $1.5 million. For properties over $1.5 million, the rate would become $15 for every $500 of the price more than $1.5 million.

The revenue raised by the tax increase would be dedicated to efforts to combat homelessness.