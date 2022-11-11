Pritzker vs. Bailey: Who Did Your County Vote For in the Illinois Governor's Race? Here's a Map

Although votes are still being counted for in the 2022 Illinois midterm election, many races have been called -- one of them being the race for the Governor of Illinois.

The state's gubernatorial race was called early Tuesday evening for Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker, who earned 54% of the vote. While it wasn't the same, 16-point lead Pritzker had when he was first elected to the office in 2018, the margin remains significant.

"Tonight, you made history," Pritzker said in his victory speech Tuesday. "Four years ago, I told you that we would think big, that we'd write a new playbook, that we put government back on the side of working families, that we would be bold, and we didn't waste any time. We raised the minimum wage to a livable wage. We guaranteed a woman's right to choose. We balanced the budget, paid all our overdue bills and got six credit upgrades."

Not long after the polls closed, Pritzker's Republican challenger Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, of Xenia, called Pritzker to concede.

Get updates on what’s happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Read More: ‘Ok Then': Pritzker Details What Was Said in His Election Night Call With Bailey

"I got on the phone," Pritzker recalls, "I said, 'Senator Bailey,' he said, 'Governor, I want to congratulate you.' And I said, 'Well, thank you very much. That's very kind of you.' And he said, 'Okay, then.'"

The race was an expensive one, with Pritzker pouring millions of dollars of his own personal fortune into his campaign. And although polls consistently reflected a Pritzker lead, some political experts predicted that Bailey, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, was not far behind.

In the end, though Pritzker won a second term in office and defeated Bailey by at least 11 points.

Use the map below to see how your county voted in the Illinois' Governors Race.

Election Results 2022