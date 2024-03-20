Illinois Primary Election Results 2024: See live results here

Several races still remain too close to call one day after Tuesday's Illinois primary election.

As votes are tallied, results will appear on NBC Chicago's live election results page on the website and the app. Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and results began populating in the first half-hour. They are updated live as votes continue to be counted.

In Chicago, the Chicago Board of Elections noted that mail-in ballots are continuing to be processed.

"Per Illinois election code, all late-arriving but properly postmarked (by March 19th) vote-by-mail ballots have a two-week period to be counted – and that would bring us to April 2nd," CBOE director of public information Max Bever said.

Bever noted however that the vast majority of vote-by-mail ballots come back on election day or night, and the immediately Wednesday and Thursday following.

"By the time those are processed and counted into the unofficial results, we may have a much clearer picture by this weekend," Bever said.

Earlier in the day, Bever noted that Chicago's voter turnout was "shockingly low," saying that only 20% of Chicago's registered voters had turned out to cast ballots.

Who’s on the ballot in Illinois

In the 2024 primary election, Illinois voters will choose their preferred nominees in races including the presidential race, which will appear at the top of ballots.

Outside of the presidency, voters will also pick nominees for the November election for their respective members of Congress, with all 17 members of Illinois’ Congressional delegation facing reelection this year.

All 118 members of Illinois’ House of Representatives will be up for reelection in 2024, as will approximately one-third of the state’s 59 senators.

Some districts will also have primary votes on Supreme Court justices, with elections in the first and fourth districts. Justices in those races are running to fill full 10-year terms on the court.

In addition, voters will determine nominees for appellate court, circuit courts and subcircuit courts.

Finally, some counties will also have countywide races to decide in 2024.

Sample ballots can be found on the local election authority’s website in your area.

Referendums on your ballot

Whether you live in Chicago or the suburbs, there are plenty of communities wrestling with thorny questions. Here's a preview of what you can expect on your ballot, depending on where you live.

Races that remain too close to call

Cook County State's Attorney

One day after the Illinois primary election, the race for who will be the Democratic Party's nominee for Cook County State's Attorney remains too close to call.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Eileen O'Neill Burke had a narrow lead over Clayton Harris. With 99% of precincts reporting, they're separated by roughly 9,000 votes.

Chicago real estate transfer tax

Chicago's proposed real estate transfer tax, referred to by some as the "mansion tax" or "Bring Chicago Home," has topped races to watch for the 2024 Illinois primary election.

The real estate transfer tax is the tax paid to the city on any property sold. The current rate is a flat rate of $3.75 per every $500 of the price. If passed, the proposal would change the rate to a progressive, or graduated, structure on all properties, residential and commercial, with three tiers.

It would reduce that rate to $3 of every $500 for properties sold for under $1 million. For sales over $1 million, it would increase the rate to $10 for every $500 of the price between $1 million and $1.5 million. For properties over $1.5 million, the rate would become $15 for every $500 of the price more than $1.5 million.

The revenue raised by the tax increase would be dedicated to efforts to combat homelessness.

Rep. Mike Bost vs. Darren Bailey in 12th District

In one of the higher-profile Republican Congressional races in Illinois, incumbent Rep. Mike Bost faces former Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey in the 12th district.

Bost, first elected to Congress in 2014, received some high-profile backing from the Republican party in the race, including nabbing the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who easily cruised to victory in the Illinois presidential primary on Tuesday night. This election marked the first time Bost had faced a primary challenger since 2018, when Preston Nelson opposed him.

Bailey’s campaign focused heavily on Second Amendment issues and his push against abortion access. He also emphasized energy independence and investing heavily in border security.