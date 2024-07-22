Who has endorsed Kamala Harris as Biden's replacement? Latest look at Illinois Dems

Endorsements are pouring in for Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party looks to name a new nominee following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race, but does she have the support needed?

The decision by President Joe Biden to step aside in this year’s election sent shockwaves through the political world Sunday, and the big question on the minds of many is whether Vice President Kamala Harris will ultimately be the Democratic Party’s nominee come the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August.

Harris has earned the support of numerous high-profile officials, including Biden himself, but the path to the top of the ticket will require more.

Several prominent Illinois officials are now backing Harris as the nominee.

Here's the latest on who has endorsed her:

Who has endorsed Harris?

Several of Illinois' most powerful politicians have thrown their support behind Harris, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, whose name had also been tossed around in conversation as another potential candidate to replace Biden.

Pritzker had notably praised Biden in a statement Sunday, but the Illinois governor notably did not mention Harris at the time. On Monday, he addressed that decision as he released a new statement specifically on Harris.

"When I spoke to Vice President Harris, I told her that President Biden’s selfless decision came as a genuine surprise. I have worked hard during my time as Governor of Illinois to try and bring a sober and mature approach to decision-making," he said. "It’s important to be thoughtful about what’s next for the Democratic Party and for the country, which is why I spent hours yesterday talking to fellow leaders in our Party getting and giving input about the road to victory in November. I am also cognizant of the unique role we play here in Illinois as hosts of the Democratic National Convention. Vice President Harris has proven, at every point in her career, that she possesses the skills, strength, and character to lead this country and the vision to better the lives of all Americans From protecting women's rights to defending American workers and strengthening the middle class, Vice President Harris is a champion of the American values we hold dear. She represents our Party’s best chance to defeat Donald Trump in November, and I will work my heart out to help her do that." (Read his full statement here)

Other big names like Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and Rep. Eric Sorensen all threw their support behind Harris later Monday.

I am proud to endorse @KamalaHarris and will do everything I can to ensure she has the support needed to win. Right now, Democrats must be fully united and put ALL of our energy into preventing Trump and his MAGA allies from rolling back all the freedoms and progress we’ve made. — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyDuckworth) July 22, 2024

Proud to endorse my former Senate colleague & good friend, Kamala Harris. Our nation needs to continue moving forward with unity & not MAGA chaos. VP Harris was a critical partner in building the Biden record over the past four years. Count me in with Kamala Harris for President. — Dick Durbin (@DickDurbin) July 22, 2024

I am proud to endorse Kamala Harris for President. As we figure out the path forward to ensure an equitable nomination process, I look forward to doing my part to ensure she becomes the first female, first Asian-American, and first South Asian President of the United States. — Raja Krishnamoorthi (@RajaForCongress) July 22, 2024

With so much at stake between now and November 5th, we need a Democratic Presidential nominee who will lead with passion, empathy, and fire. Vice President Kamala Harris is that person. When we make our decision, we will vote for the leader who will take our country into her… — Eric Sorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) July 22, 2024

The Democratic Party of Illinois also announced its backing Monday.

Illinois Dems are ready to elect @KamalaHarris as the next President of the United States! pic.twitter.com/lASyGcq9VW — Democratic Party of Illinois (@illinoisdems) July 22, 2024

Several others were among the first to announce their backing.

Rep. Mike Quigley, the first member of Illinois’ Democratic Party caucus in Congress to call for Biden to step aside, endorsed Harris in a statement shortly after Biden announced his decision.

“While the last few weeks have at times been tense in the Democratic Party, we have always united in our goal of defeating Donald Trump in November. I now look forward to our party uniting behind Vice President Kamala Harris as we do everything we can to get her elected and prevent Trump from winning another term,” he said.

Rep. Sean Casten, who also called for Biden to step aside, also endorsed Harris.

“The stakes of this election could not be higher. Donald Trump remains a twice-impeached convicted felon and adjudicated rapist who has promised to be a dictator on day one,” he said. “Vice President Kamala Harris will beat him this November, and I’m proud to endorse her for president of the United States.”

Rep. Brad Schneider backed Harris in his statement, saying he’s “confident” the party will win with the former vice president atop the ticket.

Rep. Delia Ramirez also endorsed Harris in an interview with NBC Chicago. Rep. Robin Kelly, who has repeatedly expressed her support for Biden in recent days, said she too will support Harris’ candidacy.

“As President Biden said, now is the time to come together. The Democratic Party must unite behind Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee,” she said. “Together, we will beat Trump.”

Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García endorsed Harris in a post on social media, saying "...As we move forward, it's crucial that we unite behind Vice President Kamala Harris and continue the progress we've made..."

Reps. Jonathan Jackson, Rodney Davis, Bill Foster and Jan Schakowsky all endorsed Harris, as did Rep. Nikki Budzinski, who had called for Biden to step aside.

In a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, Rep. Lauren Underwood said, in part, "I wholeheartedly endorse Kamala Harris for President of the United States...."

After President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid, Rep. Delia Ramirez explains why she's endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party's nominee