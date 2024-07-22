Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker endorses VP Kamala Harris to replace Biden

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who himself has been floated as a possible contender to replace President Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election, has thrown his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris for the top spot on the ticket.

Pritzker had notably praised Biden in a statement Sunday after the president withdrew his candidacy for a second term in the White House, but the Illinois governor notably did not mention Harris, fueling further speculation. On Monday, he addressed that decision as he released a new statement specifically on Harris.

"When I spoke to Vice President Harris, I told her that President Biden’s selfless decision came as a genuine surprise. I have worked hard during my time as Governor of Illinois to try and bring a sober and mature approach to decision-making," he said. "It’s important to be thoughtful about what’s next for the Democratic Party and for the country, which is why I spent hours yesterday talking to fellow leaders in our Party getting and giving input about the road to victory in November. I am also cognizant of the unique role we play here in Illinois as hosts of the Democratic National Convention. Vice President Harris has proven, at every point in her career, that she possesses the skills, strength, and character to lead this country and the vision to better the lives of all Americans From protecting women's rights to defending American workers and strengthening the middle class, Vice President Harris is a champion of the American values we hold dear. She represents our Party’s best chance to defeat Donald Trump in November, and I will work my heart out to help her do that."

He noted the potential for history to be made should Harris become the Democratic nominee.

“Before I was elected Governor of Illinois I served in leadership roles for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns. I worked hard for Hillary Clinton because I thought she would be an incredibly qualified and capable President. I also felt it was important that this country finally elect a woman to the highest office in the land. I am endorsing Kamala Harris for President and will work hard to get her elected because I believe that she is the most qualified and capable person to be President," Pritzker said. "I also think it’s past time we shatter that highest and hardest of glass ceilings and finally elect a woman as President of the United States.”

Pritzker had repeatedly expressed his support of Biden as dozens of Democratic lawmakers ultimately called for him to step aside during the 2024 election cycle.

Here is his full statement:

“I am proud to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States.



“Since I launched my first campaign for Governor in 2017, I have made it clear in virtually every political speech and statement the absolute necessity of beating Donald Trump at the ballot box. Donald Trump is a convicted felon, liable for sexual assault, and a congenital liar. He is a man wholly unfit for the office of the presidency both in character and temperament. We must defeat him and his MAGA allies at every level this November.



“When I spoke to Vice President Harris, I told her that President Biden’s selfless decision came as a genuine surprise. I have worked hard during my time as Governor of Illinois to try and bring a sober and mature approach to decision-making. It’s important to be thoughtful about what’s next for the Democratic Party and for the country, which is why I spent hours yesterday talking to fellow leaders in our Party getting and giving input about the road to victory in November. I am also cognizant of the unique role we play here in Illinois as hosts of the Democratic National Convention.



“Vice President Harris has proven, at every point in her career, that she possesses the skills, strength, and character to lead this country and the vision to better the lives of all Americans From protecting women's rights to defending American workers and strengthening the middle class, Vice President Harris is a champion of the American values we hold dear. She represents our Party’s best chance to defeat Donald Trump in November, and I will work my heart out to help her do that.



“Before I was elected Governor of Illinois I served in leadership roles for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns. I worked hard for Hillary Clinton because I thought she would be an incredibly qualified and capable President. I also felt it was important that this country finally elect a woman to the highest office in the land. I am endorsing Kamala Harris for President and will work hard to get her elected because I believe that she is the most qualified and capable person to be President. I also think it’s past time we shatter that highest and hardest of glass ceilings and finally elect a woman as President of the United States.”

Pritzker’s name has repeatedly been floated in conversations about the party’s national ticket, and he has become one of the party’s rising stars, with high-profile speaking engagements in battleground states and becoming one of the party’s biggest fundraisers.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Along with fellow governors like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Pritzker will likely be at least considered as a vice presidential nominee if Harris becomes the party’s nominee. She was endorsed by Biden and several other influential lawmakers and political figures after Biden announced he would no longer seek reelection.

A majority of Democratic delegates will have to back Harris at the upcoming Democratic National Convention, set to take place in late August in Chicago. If she doesn’t secure a majority of the pledged delegates freed by Biden, voting will continue until a candidate receives that majority.