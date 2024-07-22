2024 DNC in Chicago: When is it, how to attend, how delegates work and more

Following President Joe Biden's announcement to not seek reelection in 2024 -- and subsequent endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris -- all eyes turn to the Chicago, as the Democratic National Convention is set to convene in The Windy City in less than a month.

The chair of the upcoming 2024 DNC insisted the DNC's mission "remains the same," even in the wake of Biden's sudden withdrawal from the already turbulent battle for the White House.

Calling Biden "a public servant who has dedicated his life to delivering for the American people," Chair Minyon Moore commended the president for bringing "our country back from the brink" during his first term and his "steady leadership."

"He has led with moral clarity and a steadfast commitment to bipartisanship, and his goodness transcends politics," the chair said. "He is a husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, who has been unwavering in his love, support, and optimism even in the face of immense hardship."

With Biden stepping aside, Democrats technically start with an open convention. But realistically, his endorsement pushes Democrats into murky territory.

The immediate burden is on Harris to solidify support across almost 4,000 delegates from the states, territories and District of Columbia, plus more than 700 so-called superdelegates that include party leaders, certain elected officials and former presidents and vice presidents.

With less than 30 days to go until the event, here's what to know.

When is the Democratic National Convention?

The DNC will take place from Aug. 19-22.

Where is the DNC?

The two main locations for the convention will be the United Center and McCormick Place, a spokesperson for the DNC told NBC Chicago.

The United Center will host official proceedings, primetime programming and speeches, while the McCormick Place will host the official daytime party business, meetings and briefings, a spokesperson said.

Outside of the convention itself, there will be many local businesses that will host DNC-affiliated events.

There is a vendor directory and venue map which show attendees where events can be found during the convention outside of the United Center and McCormick Place.

Extensive security measures and nearby road closures are expected for the convention.

Who can attend the DNC?

Delegates from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the American territories are welcome to attend the convention, according to the event's website. State parties manage the delegate selection process in each state and territory.

Thousands of volunteer opportunities also exist throughout the Convention, many of which include entry into some or all parts of the Convention hall. Here's how to apply to become a volunteer.

What is a delegate?

Delegates are people who represent voters in the Democratic Party. Delegates cast votes to select the presidential nominee on behalf of the area they represent and also help determine the party’s governing rules.

Registered voters in Illinois can become delegates by completing varying requirements based on what type of delegate they want to be. There are three levels of delegates in Illinois: district-level, pledged PLEO and at-large.

District-level delegates were selected on March 19. District-level delegates are the first group of delegates that are elected during the primary election. They need to submit a petition and a statement of candidacy to be considered. There are 96 district-level delegates.

PLEO delegates are Party Leaders and Elected Officials. To be considered for election, they must have submitted a statement of candidacy and a pledge of support by April 12. They are elected only through a quorum of district-level delegates. There are 19 PLEO delegates selected on April 29.

At-large delegates are the last group to be elected. To be considered for election, they must have filed a statement of candidacy and a pledge by April 12.

Candidates for the at-large delegate role are elected by a quorum of state district-level delegates. There are 32 at-large delegates selected and 12 alternates chosen in case some of the selected delegates cannot attend. These delegates are selected on April 29.

Now that Biden has dropped out, what happens to his delegates?

Biden’s decision to endorse Harris is not a binding one, as Democratic Party rules don’t allow him to simply select a successor in the role as nominee when delegates gather in Chicago.

According to NBC News, Biden won 3,900 delegates during the Democratic primaries, giving him a massive majority of committed delegates. Biden would have to release those delegates to allow for the nominating process to play out in Chicago.

"Number one is President Biden would have to release his delegates. They are bound on the first ballot no matter what, and that’s almost all 4,000 of the delegates are Biden delegates - they are pledged on the first ballot. The only way that works is if the Rules Committee, which the Biden campaign controls, or the president himself, frees those delegates up," Pete Giangreco, a Democratic strategist, told NBC Chicago. "The next step in the process then is anyone who wants to put their name in, they need signatures from 300 of those delegates, among those 4,000, and then you begin a process. The most likely person to get 300 signatures would be VP Harris."

Delegates released by Biden will be able to vote for whichever candidate they choose. A majority of the delegates will need to support one candidate on the first vote. If that does not occur, a second round of voting would occur, with superdelegates, who aren't pledged to any candidate, also becoming involved in the process at that time.

Once a candidate secures a majority of the delegate votes, they will be the party's nominee.

What about the vice presidential nominee?

That part of the story will also be fascinating, as there will likely be several candidates that will push for the role on the ticket should Harris secure the nomination.

It’s unclear whether Democrats have already planned out a nominee to run alongside Harris if she ends up heading the ticket, but many high-profile officials could be in the mix. That includes Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, to name a few.

The process would be the same for the vice-presidential spot on the ticket, as a majority of delegates will have to agree on a candidate.