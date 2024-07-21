How Illinois Democrats stand on VP Harris as presidential nominee

The decision of President Joe Biden to step aside in this year’s election is still sending shockwaves through the political world, and the big question on the minds of many is whether Vice President Kamala Harris will ultimately be the Democratic Party’s nominee in August.

Harris has earned the support of numerous high profile officials, most notably Biden himself, but her ascent to the top of the ticket has not yet been locked in.

Several Illinois officials who encouraged Biden to step aside, including Reps. Sean Casten and Mike Quigley, have backed Harris, while others have not yet said whether they endorse the vice president’s candidacy.

Here’s where things stand.

Have Endorsed Harris’ Presidential Candidacy

Rep. Mike Quigley, the first member of Illinois’ Democratic Party caucus in Congress to call for Biden to step aside, endorsed Harris in a statement following that decision.

“While the last few weeks have at times been tense in the Democratic Party, we have always united in our goal of defeating Donald Trump in November. I now look forward to our party uniting behind Vice President Kamala Harris as we do everything we can to get her elected and prevent Trump from winning another term,” he said.

Rep. Sean Casten, who also called for Biden to step aside, endorsed Harris.

“The stakes of this election could not be higher. Donald Trump remains a twice-impeached convicted felon and adjudicated rapist who has promised to be a dictator on day one,” he said. “Vice President Kamala Harris will beat him this November, and I’m proud to endorse her for president of the United States.”

Rep. Brad Schneider backed Harris in his statement, saying he’s “confident” the party will win with the former vice president atop the ticket.

Rep. Delia Ramirez also endorsed Harris in an interview with NBC Chicago. Rep. Robin Kelly, who has repeatedly expressed her support for Biden in recent days, said she too will support Harris’ candidacy.

“As President Biden said, now is the time to come together. The Democratic Party must unite behind Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee,” she said. “Together, we will beat Trump.”

Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García endorsed Harris in a post on social media, saying "...As we move forward, it's crucial that we unite behind Vice President Kamala Harris and continue the progress we've made..."

Reps. Jonathan Jackson, Rodney Davis, Bill Foster and Jan Schakowsky all endorsed Harris, as did Rep. Nikki Budzinski, who had called for Biden to step aside.

In a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, Rep. Lauren Underwood said, in part, "I wholeheartedly endorse Kamala Harris for President of the United States...."

After President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid, Rep. Delia Ramirez explains why she's endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party's nominee

No Explicit Endorsement of Harris

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin called for unity but didn’t name Harris in his statement, though it was released at approximately the same time as Biden’s endorsement of his vice president.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth also called to unite against Trump, but didn’t mention Harris by name in her statement. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Eric Sorensen did not explicitly endorse Harris in their statements on Biden’s decision.

NBC Chicago has reached out to their campaigns for clarification on Harris’ candidacy.