What time does the DNC start tonight? Here's the full Day 4 schedule, where to watch

The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will come to an end Thursday as the fourth and final day of the convention culminates with Vice President Kamala Harris' acceptance speech.

But that will be far from all that is expected to happen in the convention's grand finale.

As has been the case for each night of the convention so far, major performances and celebrity appearances are expected throughout the night, with speculation swirling over who could be in attendance. Already, sources have confirmed that Pink will perform Thursday night and The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, are also expected to hit the stage.

Day 4 of the convention comes on the heels of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's acceptance speech Wednesday, which brought many in the United Center to their feet.

The evening saw speeches from Bill Clinton and Oprah Winfrey and performances by Maren Morris, Stevie Wonder and John Legend.

Here's a look at the timing and full schedule of events for Thursday:

What time does the DNC start?

"Main programming" is once again slated to begin at 5:30 p.m., though a number of events are scheduled to take place throughout the day. The event is scheduled to end just after 10 p.m.

The convention has moved up its start times throughout the week to avoid repeated delays in programming, though each night of the convention has seen delays so far.

Wednesday night's festivities came to an end just before 11 p.m.

Schedule, speakers for Day 4 of the DNC

The full list of speakers and timing for Day 4 has not yet been released, but Harris' acceptance speech will mark the headlining moment of the night.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Rev. Al Sharpton, and former GOP Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger are all on the speaker lineup Thursday along with Rep. Marcia Fudge, several senators, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Gabby Giffords and more.

The theme for Thursday, according to organizers, is “For Our Future."

Harris will be the last speaker to take the stage Thursday, where she is widely expected to offer her vision and policy agenda to the American people.

"What you've also seen is the vice president begin to lay out her vision for how she wants to move this country forward. It's why, last week, she went to North Carolina to unveil some of the first planks of her economic agenda that's focused on lowering costs for the American people, right?" Harris-Walz Campaign Communications Director Michael Tyler said Wednesday. "How do we lower grocery costs? Take on meat processors. How do we lower the cost of housing for people? Through number one, building more housing, but also assisting first-time home buyers, assisting renters. How do we actually have a tax code that's fair for the middle class? The vice president wants to give the middle class a tax cut."

DNC Executive Director Alex Hornbrook said Harris plans to tell "her story directly to the country."

How to watch the DNC

All floor sessions of the Democratic National Convention will be livestreamed on NBC Chicago’s website and mobile app, and in the player above.

The speeches will also be available on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Viewers can also expect expanded coverage via Telemundo Chicago and the Telemundo Chicago app.

Streaming times (all times Central):

Thursday: 5:30-10 p.m.

What are the daily themes for the convention?

The theme for the convention will be “For the People, For Our Future” and will focus on moving the country forward and building upon the work of the Biden Administration.

As for Thursday's theme, "Fight for our Future," Hornbrook said the convention aims to "use the final night in the United Center to show the American people how Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz are committed to fighting for a brighter future for everyone."

"The final night here of our convention is going to showcase our vision for the future and make clear that Americans are ready to fight and win with Harris-Walz," he said.

The daily themes are:

Monday – “For the People”

Tuesday – “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”

Wednesday – “A Fight for Our Freedoms”

Thursday – “For Our Future”