DNC in Chicago Day 4: Timing, schedule, list of speakers, street closures and more

The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago heads into its fourth and final day Thursday.

After a week of Democrats’ most prominent figures rallying the party faithful, Vice President Kamala Harris will accept her party’s nomination during a speech in which she is widely expected to offer her vision and policy agenda to the American people.

Harris' highly-anticipated speech Thursday comes after a rousing night of big speakers and performances, ranging from music legend Stevie Wonder, to Dept. of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, to actress Mindy Kaling.

Wednesday night also saw Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz accept his party's nomination for vice president, using his Democratic National Convention address to thank the packed arena for “bringing the joy” to an election transformed by the elevation of his running mate.

“We’re all here tonight for one beautiful, simple reason: We love this country,” Walz said as thousands of delegates hoisted vertical placards reading “Coach Walz” in red, white and blue. Many Americans had never heard of Walz until Harris made him her running mate, and the speech was an opportunity to introduce himself. He leaned into his experiences as a football coach, his time in the National Guard and his recounting of his family’s fertility struggles — all parts of his biography that Republicans have questioned in the days since Harris picked him.

In addition to Harris, pop star Pink is set to headline the final night of the convention. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Rev. Al Sharpton, and former GOP Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

The theme of the final night is “For Our Future,” according to convention organizers.

According to Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, two permitted protests are planned for Thursday. The first, from group Chicago Alliance against Racist and Political Repression, will begin around 12 p.m., OEMC said. Around 5 p.m., March for the People's Agenda was expected to rally, OEMC added.

Both groups are expected to march from Union Park to Park 578 on the West Side, according to OEMC.

The permitted protests come a day after dozens of Pro-Palestinian protesters marched through Chicago. Overnight, more protesters gathered near Michigan Avenue and Ontario Street, police said. Also Wednesday night, some uncommitted, Pro-Palestinian delegates staged a sit-in outside the United Center, saying they were denied a chance to speak at the convention.

Who spoke at the DNC yesterday?

In addition to big speeches from former President Bill Clinton and House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Wednesday also saw speeches from Oprah Winfrey, U.S. Sen Amy Klobuchar and celebrity host Mindy Kaling of "The Office" fame.

As her hosting time came to an end, she took a moment to shout out her home state of Massachusetts -- and some of the notable people and places in the state.

"Everyone is always hating on us, but they just don't get it. Go Sox. Go Jayson Tatum. Ben Affleck... hang in there. Dunkin' Donuts is the best coffee in the world," she said.

On night three of the DNC in Chicago, Mindy Kaling describes her deep friendship with Kamala Harris. Watch her full speech here

Wednesday also saw an emotional moment when Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg-Polin, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin took the stage as they paid tribute to their son, who is still being held by Hamas after its Oct. 7 attack in Israel.

"Hersh, if you can hear us, we love you," said Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Vice President Kamala Harris closes out the Democratic National Convention Thursday night when she accepts her party’s historic presidential nomination and seizes one of her few remaining opportunities to appeal to an audience of millions.

Harris will lay out her vision for the country and prosecute her case against Republican Donald Trump, capping a whirlwind month that began when President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed her to replace him atop the Democratic ticket.

Harris has three objectives for her speech, according to a campaign official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive speech preparations. She’ll share her background rising from a middle-class family to protect others as a prosecutor, contrast her “optimistic” vision with Trump’s “dark” agenda and evoke a sense of patriotism, the official said.

Among others who will speak before Harris on Thursday are Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, civil rights leader Al Sharpton and Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers. The singer Pink also will perform.

Doors at the United Center Wednesday will open at 4 p.m. CT, with main programming beginning at 5:30 p.m. CT, according to the DNC website. Other scheduled events include a delegation breakfast, caucuses, meetings and more.

When does the DNC end?

The 2024 DNC in Chicago begins Monday, Aug. 19. It continues through Thursday, Aug. 22, with speeches expected for four consecutive nights.

Where is the DNC?

The convention takes place in two locations.

The primary location for the convention, where speeches will be delivered and votes will be taken, will be at the United Center, located on the city’s West Side. The building is the home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, and also hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1996.

There will also be caucus and council meetings throughout the week taking place at McCormick Place, the city’s largest convention center. The building is located near Lake Michigan, just south of Soldier Field and the city’s Museum Campus.

What time and how to watch the DNC live

All four floor sessions of the Democratic National Convention will be livestreamed on NBC Chicago’s website and mobile app, in the player above and on NBC Chicago's YouTube channel.

Speeches will also be available on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Viewers can also expect expanded coverage via Telemundo Chicago and the Telemundo Chicago app.

Streaming times for remaining days (all times Central):

Thursday: 5:30-10 p.m.

Security and street closures

More than a dozen law enforcement agencies will help provide security throughout the convention, with the Chicago Police Department, FBI and Secret Service among those coordinating during the week.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker confirmed to NBC Chicago that approximately 150 members of the state’s National Guard will be in Chicago for the DNC this week, but emphasized they are present in a standby role.

Below is a full list of closures and where you can find them, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications:

Downtown, Gold Coast street closures for the DNC

N. Wabash from E, Chestnut to E Delaware Place from Sunday, August 18 through Wednesday, August 21 E. Huron Street from N. Michigan to N. Rush from Sunday, August 18 through Friday, August 23 E. Chicago from N. Michigan Avenue to N. Rush Street from Sunday, August 18 through Friday, August 23 E .Delaware Place from N. State to N. Rush on Tuesday, August 20. N. Rush from E. Delaware Place to E. Walton on Tuesday, August 20. E Walton from N State to N Rush on Tuesday, August 20. N State from E Delaware to E Walton on Tuesday, August 20.

Restricted vehicle traffic: Jackson Boulevard from South Damen Avenue to South Wood Street

Began Thursday, Aug. 15

West Washington Boulevard from Damen Avenue to South Wood Street

Damen Avenue from Jackson Boulevard to West Washington Boulevard

West Warren Boulevard from North Leavitt Street to South Paulina Street

West Madison Street from North Leavitt Street to South Paulina Street

West Monroe Street from South Seeley Avenue to South Paulina Street

West Adams Street from South Seeley Avenue to South Paulina Street

South Honore Street from West Monroe Street to West Adams Street

South Wood Street from West Washington Boulevard to West Jackson Boulevard

South Seeley Avenue from West Madison Street to West Adams Street

Began Saturday, Aug. 17

Indiana Avenue from 18th to E. 24th Place

Michigan Avenue from 21st to 25th Street

Cermak Road from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive

23rd Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue

Prairie Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place

24th Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue

Calumet Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place

24th Place from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive

MLK Drive from Cermak Rd. to 25th Street

E 21st Street closed from, and inclusive of, S. Michigan Avenue to S. Calumet Avenue.

E 21st St is open from west of S Michigan Avenue to inclusive of S Wabash Avenue and E 21st.

Additionally, no trucks or vehicles larger than passenger cars permitted on I-55 between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and South State Street in both directions.

Can you get tickets to the DNC?

Around 50,000 Democratic delegates, volunteers, supporters and more are expected to descend on the Democratic National Convention in Chicago each day. Plenty of people will not be allowed in, however -- including the general public.

"Only credentialed delegates, media, and guests can attend the convention in-person," the convention's website said. "We are building a convention to reach all Americans and will provide opportunities to participate."

Earlier this year, volunteer applications were open for those wishing to work or volunteer at the DNC. As of Monday, Aug 19 -- day one of the convention -- applications were closed, the website said.

"Thank you for your interest in volunteering for the Democratic National Convention," the site said. "Over 30,000 people have raised their hands to volunteer for this historic event. Due to this overwhelming support, we are no longer accepting volunteer interest forms. Thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm."