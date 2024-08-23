Surprise and special guests: Which celebrities performed, spoke at DNC in Chicago?

While the 2024 Democratic National Convention saw some of the party's biggest leaders take to the stage, it also so a wide range of celebrities.

While Beyoncé may not have appeared in person, despite numerous rumors and reports, stars showed up in force for the four-day Chicago event.

The long list of celebrity appearances included speeches from stars like Oprah, Eva Longoria, Steve Kerr, Stevie Wonder and more.

Performances by Pink, John Legend, Jason Isbell, The Chicks, Lil Jon and several others were sprinkled throughout each night of the event.

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson took the stage for a sketch intending to mock “Project 2025.”

A dance-party roll call saw appearances from stars like Wendell Pierce, Spike Lee, Sean Astin and others.

Here's a look at which celebrities were spotted at the event:

Steve Kerr

Jason Isbell

Mickey Guyton

Tony Goldwyn

Common

Patti LaBelle

Maren Morris

Lil John

Sean Astin

Mindy Kaling

Oprah

Stevie Wonder

John Legend

Wendell Pierce

Spike Lee

Kenan Thompson

Kerry Washington

Eva Longoria

DL Hughley

The Chicks

Pink

James Taylor was also at the convention Monday but his performance was canceled due to unexpected delays. Julia Louis-Dreyfus also appeared at a panel discussion for the event, while Steph Curry appeared on video.

One of the unexpected stars of the event was Pink's daughter, Willow, who sang with her onstage for the convention's fourth and final night.

Many had speculated big-name artists like Beyoncé or Taylor Swift to perform, but neither was in attendance for the event by Thursday's end.