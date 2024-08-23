2024 DNC

Surprise and special guests: Which celebrities performed, spoke at DNC in Chicago?

The long list of celebrity appearances included speeches from stars like Oprah, Eva Longoria, Steve Kerr, Stevie Wonder and more

By NBC Chicago Staff

Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images

While the 2024 Democratic National Convention saw some of the party's biggest leaders take to the stage, it also so a wide range of celebrities.

While Beyoncé may not have appeared in person, despite numerous rumors and reports, stars showed up in force for the four-day Chicago event.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The long list of celebrity appearances included speeches from stars like Oprah, Eva Longoria, Steve Kerr, Stevie Wonder and more.

Performances by Pink, John Legend, Jason Isbell, The Chicks, Lil Jon and several others were sprinkled throughout each night of the event.

2024 DNC 5 hours ago

Who sang with Pink during DNC appearance? Watch the singer's full performance

2024 DNC 7 hours ago

‘I promise to be a President for all Americans:' Watch Kamala Harris' full DNC speech

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson took the stage for a sketch intending to mock “Project 2025.”

A dance-party roll call saw appearances from stars like Wendell Pierce, Spike Lee, Sean Astin and others.

Here's a look at which celebrities were spotted at the event:

  • Steve Kerr
  • Jason Isbell
  • Mickey Guyton
  • Tony Goldwyn
  • Common
  • Patti LaBelle
  • Maren Morris
  • Lil John
  • Sean Astin
  • Mindy Kaling
  • Oprah
  • Stevie Wonder
  • John Legend
  • Wendell Pierce
  • Spike Lee
  • Kenan Thompson
  • Kerry Washington
  • Eva Longoria
  • DL Hughley
  • The Chicks
  • Pink

James Taylor was also at the convention Monday but his performance was canceled due to unexpected delays. Julia Louis-Dreyfus also appeared at a panel discussion for the event, while Steph Curry appeared on video.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

One of the unexpected stars of the event was Pink's daughter, Willow, who sang with her onstage for the convention's fourth and final night.

Many had speculated big-name artists like Beyoncé or Taylor Swift to perform, but neither was in attendance for the event by Thursday's end.

This article tagged under:

2024 DNC
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us