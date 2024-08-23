Singer Pink's performance at the DNC in Chicago Thursday night did include a surprise guest -- but it wasn't Beyoncé or Taylor Swift.

It was her 13-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart.

On the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, singer Pink, who is set to perform at Soldier Field this weekend, performed her 2017 hit "What About Us." She was joined by Willow Sage, who took several lines on her own during the performance, emphatic applause from the audience.

The X post below contains the singer's full performance.

here's the entirety of Pink's performance at the DNC pic.twitter.com/KhuvifqruT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2024

Earlier in the evening, the Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, performed the national anthem.

And at the end of the night, Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage in a historic acceptance speech.

All day Thursday, rumors about special guest appearances swirled around the DNC, with many guessing that Taylor Swift would put on a surprise DNC performance.

But as the afternoon went on, the speculation shifted to a different megastar: Beyoncé.

Around 3:30 p.m., White House Policy Director Emmy Ruiz tweeted a bee emoji, which many read as a winking nod to the "Beyhive," Beyoncé's fans.

Thursday evening, TMZ reported that the singer was expected to perform at the convention. And later in the night, MSNBC's Katie Phang said Beyoncé arrived at the United Center during the second hour of the convention's final night.

As the speeches went on, the rumors fell flat.

The Washington Post later reported that there were no plans for a "surprise performance," and The Hollywood Reporter quoted a representative of Beyoncé who said she "was never scheduled to be there."

As Harris entered the stage for the final speech of the night, the Beyonce's song "Freedom" played over the loud speakers. Following Harris' address, thousands of balloons were dropped from the ceiling -- but the singer never appeared.

By 11:38 p.m., TMZ had issued an apology on social media -- using a quote from Queen Bey herself.

"To quote the great Beyoncé: We gotta lay our cards down, down down ... we got this one wrong."

To quote the great Beyonce: We gotta lay our cards down, down, down ... we got this one wrong. — TMZ (@TMZ) August 23, 2024

As the evening concluded, some on social media responded to the rumor rollercoaster.